The Pacific soccer Indians drew even in preseason play.
Pacific tied all three opponents last Saturday at the Seckman jamboree, 0-0. The Indians took on Gateway Science, Saxony Lutheran and North County.
“Overall the jamboree went well,” Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We ended up tying all three of our games. I felt we did a great job of really controlling the pace of play and possessing the ball. This is something we struggled with often last year so to see us make huge improvements in that department is good to see.”
With a larger turnout this season after graduating just three players from last year’s roster, the Indians are hoping they can step things up from a 4-15 2018 campaign.
The Indians have one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the area in returning senior Bailey Hoehne.
Hoehne has logged 10 career shutouts in his first three seasons with the varsity, including two as the starting goalkeeper.
“Defensively we were extremely solid,” Knott said. “I feel this will be one of our strong suits going forward, especially with Bailey in the back.”
The Indians will seek to improve on last season’s mark of 22 goals in 19 games.
“Offensively, we had several great opportunities in each of the games (Saturday),” Knott said. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net. This is something we will be focusing on as we head into the regular season.”
Pacific is starting the regular season Sept. 3 at the Windsor Tournament. A portion of the tournament games will again be played at Seckman this season.
Pacific starts against Perryville Tuesday at Seckman in a 4 p.m. game.
The Indians will play either Seckman or North County Wednesday at Seckman. The winners’ bracket game runs at 4 p.m. with the consolation game to follow. The tournament concludes Thursday.