Pacific broke the streak.
The Indians (5-7) became the first boys basketball team to earn a win against Washington (9-1) this season, doing so at home Friday, 63-56.
It was a big win for Pacific against a district opponent.
“We had a great atmosphere for high school basketball,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “Any time we get together with Washington, you can throw the records out. We had the two overtime game last year and we talked about that, how they took one from us last year after we had the lead. There was a little bit of a revenge factor to this game.”
Washington Assistant Coach Adam Meyer again filled in for Head Coach Grant Young, who was away from the team due to a family health concern.
“(Pacific) shot the ball exceptionally well from three and you’ve got to hand it to them,” Meyer said. “They took Todd Bieg out of the game early and made it very hard for us to bring the ball inside.”
Pacific led early, but the Blue Jays kept within striking distance as the score stood at 17-12 in the Indians’ favor to end the first quarter and then 28-22 at halftime.
In the third quarter is where Pacific began to pull away, ending the period with a 42-28 lead.
Pacific’s advantage reached as much as 21 points early in the fourth quarter before Washington was able to put a run together and trim the lead to just six points in the final two minutes.
“We scored 28 points in the first three quarters and then 28 points in the last quarter,” Meyer said. “We just said ‘We can either fold here or we can go out and try to do something epic.’ They gave it their all. Kids were flying around everywhere. They didn’t quit and that’s what we’re most proud of.”
The Indians shot 45 percent from three point range, scoring 27 of their 63 points from beyond the three-point arc.
Junior guard Devin Casey was the primary culprit there, knocking through five three-point baskets on his way to a team high 18 points.
“We did a good job of delivering on-time, on-target passes so he just had to catch and shoot,” VanLeer said. “There was one play where they were on him and he was able to sidestep around them and put it in, so he did a good job of that.”
Quin Blackburn also reached double figures for the Indians with 11 points.
“We locked them down pretty good in the third quarter,” VanLeer said. “We allowed two field goals and two free throws. In that period, Quin matched what Washington did on his own.”
Carter Myers and Gavin Racer both scored nine points. Gavin Bukowsky added eight points, Don’TA Harris six and Dylan Myers two.
Bukowsky led in rebounds with six.
Harris, Dylan Myers and Racer each grabbed four rebounds. Blackburn finished with two rebounds and Carter Myers one.
Carter Myers made a team high four assists.
“Carter Myers probably had his best game of the year,” VanLeer said. “He and Gavin Racer did a really good job getting the ball in to Quin in positions to score.”
Bukowsky, Dylan Myers and Racer contributed three assists each. Harris made two assists.
Bukowsky, Casey, Harris and Dylan Myers each made a steal.
Blackburn, Casey, Harris and Racer blocked once shot each.
Jeremiah Broadbent led Washington with 14 points, followed closely by teammate Connor Vollmer with 13 points.
Brigham Broadbent and Zac Coulter each added six points.
Bieg and Jarrett Hamlett finished with five points apiece.
Washington shot a disappointing 9-25 from the free-throw line.
“I think that was about our poorest free-throw shooting night of the season, so you can imagine what we worked on in practice yesterday,” Meyer said on Monday.
Pacific was scheduled to host St. Charles West Tuesday and will next play on the road Friday at Northwest at 7 p.m.
Washington is hosting its 49th annual Boys Basketball Tournament this week. The second round of games is scheduled for Wednesday.