Scoring 116 points, the Pacific Indians placed sixth in the boys wrestling tournament at Ft. Zumwalt North Saturday.
The host Panthers tied with St. Charles to win the tournament, each finishing with a team score of 164. Rounding out the top five were Windsor (153), Lindbergh (142.5) and Rock Bridge (141).
Other varsity teams competing included Heyworth (Ill., 111 points), Union (105.5), Wentzville Liberty (102), Warrenton (89), Pattonville (65), Hazelwood West (49), Oakville (36), McCluer (35), Battle (21) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (one).
“We had a couple of our younger guys really step up in their first varsity action and pick up several good wins,” Pacific Head Coach Jese Knott said. “Our returners and the guys we are going to depend on competed up to their potential. We finished in sixth, which I think surprised some. I think a lot of people expect us to take a big step back after losing our seniors from last year. These younger guys proved this weekend that they can step up and fill the void.”
Callum Sitek (152 pounds) and Ethan Flaherty (106) led the Indians with a pair of individual championships.
Sitek went 3-0 with two pins against Sullivan Ruiz (St. Charles, 1:27) and Braiden Fusco (Lindbergh, 5:19) and finished the tournament with a 14-6 major decision over Ryan Graves (Heyworth).
“There was really no one there to compete with Callum,” Knott said. “He’s on a whole new level this year. He’s wrestling with worlds of confidence after his state finals appearance last year. I thought he looked like one of the best wrestlers overall on the day.”
Flaherty went 4-0. He started with a pin against Charles Owens (Windsor, 1:59). Flaherty also earned a 15-0 technical fall against Raed Haque (Wentzville Liberty) and a pair of decision wins against Omari Simmons Jr. (Rock Bridge, 7-2) and Dominick Beine (Union, 5-4).
“I was impressed with the way Ethan competed,” Knott said. “I’m expecting him to step out and find success every tournament because he is a big 106 this year. He put in a lot of work in the off season to set him up for success and he’s already found it. His last match over Biene was a good win for him. Last year he went 1-1 against him and I thought he controlled most of the match.”
Dillon Hall (113 pounds) took third-place in his division. He pinned Kash Lundberg (Rock Bridge, 3:24) in the first round before being pinned by Warrenton’s Bryce Edison in the semifinals. Hall won a 7-4 decision against Windsor’s Alex Weatherly in the third-place match.
Colton Thompson (145 pounds) and Camron Steffey (120) both took fourth place in their weight classes.
Thompson pinned Ibragim Makhmudov (Oakville, 4:48) and Andrew Long (Ft. Zumwalt North, 1:55) in the first two rounds. He then lost a pair of decision to Grant Pauli (Windsor, 9-3) and Xavien Jackson (St. Charles, 11-6).
Steffey pinned Windsor’s Joe Hirst in 4:58 and then advanced by a medical forfeit against Borgia’s Joseph Lause. Levi Neuleib (Heyworth) pinned Steffey in the semifinals and Steffey forfeited the third-place match to Battle’s Jackson Shea.
Kenny Thompson placed fifth at 126 pounds. He won by technical fall, 17-2, against Alec Weil (St. Charles) in the first round and then was pinned in the quarterfinals by Skylar Akers (Lindbergh).
Kenny Thompson then finished with three straight wins, pinning Alishan Akmedov (Oakville, 2:58), Zane McCulloch (Liberty, 1:22) and Weil (1:29).
Mason Lucas placed sixth at 132 pounds with a 2-2 record. He lost an 11-5 decision against Spencer Drazic (St. Charles) in the first round before rebounding to take two wins by pin against Jackson Baker (Lindbergh, 1:39) and Lukas Aubuchon (Liberty, 3:27).
In the fifth-place match, Jake Evrard (Warrenton) won an 8-2 decision against Lucas.
At 170 pounds, Liam Sitek went 1-2 for the Indians. He pinned Aithya Sreeraneneni (Liberty) in 3:48 and was then pinned by Connor Kuehler (Lindbergh) and Zach Tran (Rock Bridge).
Warren Fiedler (138 pounds) and Jackson Roloff (160) each competed for Pacific and went 0-2 at the event.
The Indians wrestled Tuesday in a dual at Rockwood Summit and will next be in action Saturday at the Farmington Tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.