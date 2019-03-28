If was a first-place Day for Warrenton’s individual champion in the white division at the Bogey Hills Invitational Golf Tournament.
Brendan Day shot a 77 to take top honors in the division as Warrenton posted a team score of 338 to finish second behind Ft. Zumwalt South’s 335. Pacific competed in the division, finishing eighth with a team score of 421.
Other teams in the division included St. Charles (342), Lutheran St. Charles (365), Ft. Zumwalt North (392), St. Charles West (397), Francis Howell North (397), Ft. Zumwalt East (449) and O’Fallon Christian (498).
Zumwalt South was led to the team championship by three golfers who finished in the top six overall — Nick Hoven (second, 78), Justin Kreder (tied for fourth, 82) and Sam Waton (tied for sixth, 83).
Jared Hootman led the Indians, finishing 24th overall with his round of 98.
Gage Crowell posted a score of 101 for Pacific, followed by Gavin Bukowsky’s 106.
Senior Jay Anding, a two-time state runner-up in wrestling, shot a 116 in his first varsity golf tournament.
Devin Casey rounded out the Pacific scoring with his round of 118.
Next up for Pacific, the Indians are scheduled to host Four Rivers Conference rivals Union and Sullivan Wednesday at 4 p.m. in a tri-meet.