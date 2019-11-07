For the Pacific Indians, the 2019 football season ended the same way as the 2018 season.
Pacific ends the season with a 1-9 record for the second year in a row, losing in the first round of district play on the road against Camdenton (10-0) for the second year in a row, 51-27.
Camdenton, the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 5, advances to host Washington (9-1) in Week 11.
The Lakers held a 45-0 lead at the half.
Pacific posted four touchdowns in the final 24 minutes to Camdenton’s one.
Quarterback Matt Austin completed two touchdown passes to Grant Hall.
Austin and Makai Parton each ran for touchdowns for the Indians.
Stats
Austin completed 13-35 passing attempts for 115 yards with two scores and an interception. He ran 17 times for 36 yards and a score.
Parton carries seven times for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Hall caught seven passes for 73 yards and two scores.
Parker Kuelker made three catches for 19 yards and carried once for a one-yard loss.
Jeremiah Murray caught two passes for 21 yards.
Jackson Roloff gained three yards on one carry and caught one pass for two yards.
Hall’s touchdown catches went for one yard and four yards, respectively, one in each quarter.
Parton ran his touchdown in from 10 yards out in the third period.
Austin’s three-yard rushing score was Pacific’s final touchdown of the game.
Defensively, Kulker intercepted a pass and the Indians recovered four fumbles — one each from Trenton Johnson, Roloff, Liam Sitek and Sam Williams.
Williams recorded three sacks and Parton one.
Williams totaled four tackles and two assists.
Hall made four tackles with one assist.
Parton turned in three tackles and two assists.
Trevor Hill and Kuelker made three tackles with one assist each.
Roloff turned in two tackles and one assist.
Murray and Colton Thompson both made two tackles.
Camdenton quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was 16-25 passing for 213 yards and four touchdowns.
The Lakers spread the ball out to nine different receivers, in part a result of reserve players seeing time on the field in the second half.
Camdenton added two rushing scores and a defensive touchdown.