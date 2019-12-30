The Pacific Indians entered Friday with one holiday week game remaining.
Pacific (4-6) fell in back-to-back games to open the MICDS Holiday Invitational Monday and Thursday, leaving a final game against Duchesne Friday at 1:30 p.m.
The Indians dropped a first-round game against the tournament’s No. 2 seed, Francis Howell (7-0), 89-36, Monday and then were edged by Clayton (4-3), 62-61, Thursday night.
Clayton
Clayton held a slight 17-14 lead after one quarter and the teams went into halftime tied at 29.
The Greyhounds outpaced Pacific, 22-21, in the third quarter to carry a 51-50 lead into the final period.
The Indians got four players into double-digit scoring on the night, led by Dylan Myers with 18.
Don’TA Harris added 15 points. Quin Blackburn and Gavin Racer scored 12 points each.
Gavin Bukowsky rounded out the scoring with four points.
Harris led the team in rebounds with six. Blackburn, Carter Myers and Dylan Myers grabbed four rebounds apiece. Racer made two rebounds and Bukowsky one.
Carter Myers dealt out six assists. Dylan Myers finished with four assists, Racer three, Harris two and Bukowsky one.
Harris grabbed two steals. Jack Meyer, Dylan Myers and Racer each stole one.
Blackburn and Harris each blocked a shot.
Francis Howell
The Vikings remained unbeaten Monday as the No. 2 seed got out to a big lead early on against the Indians.
Howell went ahead, 25-13, at the end of the first quarter and 54-14 at the half. After three quarters, the Vikings held a 74-30 advantage.
Blackburn led the Indians with eight points.
Bukowsky and Dylan Myers added six points each. Harris and Racer both netted five points. Carter Myers finished with four points and Devin Casey scored two.
Blackburn had four rebounds. Harris and Parton each finished with three rebounds. Dylan Myers rebounded two. Bukowsky, Carter Myers and Racer made one rebound apiece.
Carter Myers dealt out three assists. Harris made two assists. Blackburn and Dylan Myers recorded one assist each.
Harris and Casey each came away with one steal.
Blackburn turned in one block.