Rockwood Summit’s boys (15-10) have earned the right to extend their basketball season.
That meant the end of the season for Pacific (10-16) in the Class 4 District 3 Tournament at Hillsboro with a 60-40 loss to the Falcons.
Summit, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, advanced to play No. 2 Lutheran South in the semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Summit held a 17-7 lead after one quarter and a 31-24 advantage at the intermission. The Falcons held a 44-30 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Senior guard Mason Fleming ended his varsity career with a career high of 20 points to lead the Indians. He added three rebounds.
“He came and left it all on the court,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “He just played really solid for us. He wasn’t ready for it to be over, that’s for sure.”
Dylan Myers turned in seven points with one rebound, one assist, a block and a steal.
Don’TA Harris posted six points with three rebounds and two steals.
Garrett Evans scored five points and grabbed one rebound.
Gavin Racer rounded out the scoring with two points and blocked a shot.
Jacob Sauvage posted three rebounds with two steals and one assist.
Gavin Bukowsky, Devin Casey and Jeremiah Murray each grabbed two rebounds.
Nicholas Hoerchler contributed one assist.
The Indians will graduate five seniors from the team — Fleming, Jordan Cowsert, Evans, James Iliff and Hoerchler.
Cowsert missed the last week of the season with an injury and was the sole returning starter from last season’s district championship team.
“Jordan was a big part of our program for the last three years,” VanLeer said. “Mason last year was our seventh man and this year really stepped up and took on a bigger role for us. We’ll have a pretty good nucleus back next year.”
The winner of Tuesday’s contest between Lutheran South and Rockwood Summit will advance to play either No. 1 Hillsboro or No. 4 Festus in the championship game Friday at 7 p.m.