Pacific Indians soccer has its first win of the new season.
Pacific (1-2) began the 2019 campaign at the Windsor Tournament, in which it played its first two games at Seckman.
The Indians defeated Windsor (0-3), 3-0, in the tournament’s seventh-place game Thursday. In previous rounds, Pacific lost to Perryville (4-0), 6-0, and to North County (1-1), 3-1.
Windsor
Pacific scored once in the first half and twice in the second to put away the Owls in the final round of the tournament.
Geoff Hayden put Pacific on the board off an assist from Lucas Goughenour in the first period.
“Luke played well last night, using his body to slide it across to Geoff for the finish,” Head Coach Jesse Knott said.
Goughenour added a goal of his own in the second half, as did Joey Herbst.
“(Herbst) is a big kid and is showing through with his hustle and his resiliency,” Knott said. “I’m glad to see that kid get his first goal.”
Logan Bonds and Gavin Bukowsky each had an assist.
Goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne notched his first shutout of the season, making 11 saves.
Perryville
The undefeated Pirates found the net five times in the first half and once in the second while shutting out the Indians Tuesday.
“(Perryville) was just a well-organized team,” Knott said. “They came out and scored early. We were able to defend against them better on the second half and didn’t allow as many breakaways.”
Hoehne notched 18 saves in the contest.
Bryce Brewer scored a brace for Perryville.
Jake Unterreiner scored one goal and made three assists.
Austin Welk, Stanley Volansky and Stratton Kaempfe each added a goal.
Volansky, Welk and Hunter Pritchard were each credited with assists.
North County
Pacific got its first goal of the season in the second half Wednesday as Hayden scored on an assist from Dominic Curry.
North County opened the scoring with one goal in the first half and added two more in the second period to advance to the consolation final.
“If you’d watched that game and didn’t see the scoreboard, you’d probably be under the assumption that we were winning,” Knott said. “We controlled the ball and had more opportunities.”
Hoehne was 18-21 in save opportunities in the contest.
Pacific will host its own tournament at home starting on Monday. The Indians will play Seckman in the first round Tuesday at 4 p.m.