The Indians ran away with a win in a home meet against two Four Rivers Conference opponents.
Pacific’s boys scored 70.5 points to win a tri-meet over Owensville (47.5 points) and Hermann (10) Tuesday, March 26.
Owensville’s Dutchgirls were the winners on the girls side with 71 points. The Lady Indians finished with 56 points.
Most field events were not held at the meet due to ongoing construction of the facility at Pacific. The lone field event held was the javelin.
Boys
• 100-meter dash — Pacific’s Robert Schmidt won in 11.61. Owensville’s Ben Walter was second.
• 200-meter dash — Mason Davis won for Pacific in 24.16. Schmidt made it a one-two Pacific finish, taking second place.
• 400-meter dash — Davis picked up another win for the Indians in 55.48. Pacific’s Vincent Hoffman was second.
• 800-meter run — Owensville’s Austin Terry was the winner in 2:10.79. Pacific’s Noah Benzabeh was the runner-up.
• 1,600-meter run — Benzabeh claimed first place for the Indians in 5:05.02. Owensville finished second with Bam Wizeman.
• 3,200-meter run — Only Hermann runners finished the race. Peter Giles took first in 11:18.11 and Michael Giles placed second.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Pacific’s Brayden Van Meter won in 16.56. Hit teammate, Tucker Vogel, finished second.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Van Meter was again the winner in 42 seconds flat. Owensville’s Zachary Adams finished second.
• 400-meter relay — Owensville placed first in 48.65 with the team of Timothy Whelan, Adams, Cason Gray and Walter. Pacific’s throwers ran the race and finished second.
• 800-meter relay — Pacific’s team of Dawson Brown, Ryan Krupinski, Bailey Hoehne and Van Meter won in 1:39.98. Owensville took second.
• 1,600-meter relay — Davis, Hoffman, Trevor Compton and Van Meter won for the Indians in 3:46.9. Owensville teams finished second.
• 3,200-meter relay — Pacific’s team of Collin Haley, Benzabeh, Ben Brunjes and Will Green took first in 9:25.76. Second place went to the Dutchmen.
• Javelin — Owensville’s Jacob Luther had the top throw of 127-5. Lucas Edwards took second for the Dutchmen.
Girls
• 100-meter dash — Owensville took the top two finishes in the race. Isabelle Bruckerhoff won in 13.93, followed by Mackenzie Armstrong.
• 200-meter dash — Pacific swept the top three in the race with Maggie Doering winning in 27.62. Megan Felts was second.
• 400-meter dash — Alexis Branson won for Owensville in 1:08.5. Pacific’s Emma Parry took second.
• 800-meter run — Jenna Anding finished first for Pacific in 2:47.64. Owensville took second place with Abigail Koepke.
• 1,600-meter run — First place went to Owensville’s Kendra Hults in 5:56.38. Katie Prada finished second for Pacific.
• 3,200-meter run — Sophia Ashner was the winner for the Dutchgirls in 13:23.8. Her teammate, Mekayla Gibson, took second.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Owensville’s Katherine Candrl won in 16.71. Prada took second for Pacific.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Candrl again won in 51.54. Prada finished second.
• 400-meter relay — Pacific’s Doering, Dashay Broyles, Deonya Broyles and Felts won in 54.32. Owensville took second.
• 800-meter relay — Doering, Grace Liebhart, Kate Taylor and Felts ran unopposed, getting the win for Pacific in 1:55.43.
• 1,600-meter relay — Hults, Koepke, Alexus Wenkel and Candrl won for the Dutchgirls with a time of 4:36.95. Pacific finished second.
• 3,200-meter relay — Anding, Natalie Simone, Aubrey Harris and Riley Vaughn recorded the win for Pacific in 11:22.4. Owensville took second place.
• Javelin — Candrl won for Owensville with the longest throw of 89-7. Owensville’s Veronica Courtouise placed second.