It’s not a hippopotamus or their two front teeth, but the Pacific boys basketball Indians did get a Four Rivers Conference win just in time for Christmas.
Pacific (4-4, 1-1) gained its first league victory of the season Friday, winning at home against Union (0-7, 0-2), 58-38.
The Indians got out to a 13-9 lead after one quarter and held a 23-18 advantage at halftime.
“We battled in the first half through foul trouble and a few other issues that we had,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “We had some guys, Makai Parton and Matt Austin, that came in and battled, having not played with us or practiced with us a whole lot. They gave us some really good minutes and really battled hard for us.”
The first half had many defensive bright spots as the teams held each other off the scoreboard both in the final two minutes of the first quarter and most of the first three minutes of the second period.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We went 8-25 from the free line and we went 7-22 from six feet and you can’t play better than that, as far as getting the right shots. We just didn’t finish. Part of that is Pacific — with all those shots around the rim, they were flying all over the place and our bigs knew that they were around. Everybody’s going to look at it and say we lost by 20, but we look at it and see we got every shot we could have asked for. It’s just a matter of making the layups and free throws.”
Pacific more than doubled up the Wildcats in the third quarter, 19-6, with Don’TA Harris providing an offensive spark after sitting out the first half. That left the score at 42-26 in Pacific’s favor going into the final quarter.
Harris finished with 16 points in the game, second among Pacific scorers, adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“We got all of our guys out there in the second half and we started playing a little bit better,” VanLeer said. “. . . Don’TA can play when he’s ready to go. We’ve just got to get that focus all the time. When we get that focus, he’s one of the better players in the area.”
Dylan Myers led Pacific with 19 points, including a team best 7-8 at the free-throw line. Myers added six rebounds, one assist, one steal and a blocked shot.
Gavin Racer scored 10 points with two rebounds and two assists.
Devin Casey notched six points, making good on both of his only two attempts from three-point range, and added two assists.
Gavin Bukowsky finished with five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Quin Blackburn rounded out the scoring with two points. He added five rebounds and one block.
Parton grabbed three rebounds with three assists and one steal.
Austin and Jack Meyer both finished with one rebound.
Carter Myers turned in an assist.
Kaden Motley led Union with 13 points.
Caleb Mabe added eight points. Lance Corum netted seven points and Tanner Hall scored three. Jackson Dickinson and Collin Gerdel each added two points. Matthew Seely, Lucas Koch and Cooper Bailey scored one point apiece.
“Mason (Bailey) really set the tone for us defensively with his emotion,” Simmons said. “That’s one thing that we really haven’t had much of, is emotion. Mason really came out and played with positive emotion in the sense that we’re going to play hard, we’re going to be gritty, and we’re going to be tough and have fun doing it.”
Pacific continued play at the MICDS Holiday Invitational Monday against Francis Howell.
Union is off for the rest of 2019, returning to action Friday, Jan. 3, at home against Rolla at 7 p.m.