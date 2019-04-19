In a back-and-forth scoring affair, it was the Indians who had the final rally and came away with the win.
Pacific (4-6, 3-2) was responsible for yet another team’s first loss in conference play Monday in a 15-11 victory on the road at Owensville (4-5, 2-1).
The Indians previously were the first conference opponent to defeat both Hermann and Union. Only Sullivan remains unbeaten atop the conference at 3-0.
Owensville pushed across one run in the first inning before Pacific got two runs in the second to take the lead.
The Indians tacked on five more runs in the third inning, but an eight-run rally for the Dutchmen in the home half of the frame moved Owensville back in front, 9-7.
Pacific retook the lead in the top of the fifth inning with another three runs. However, Owensville responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth, leaving the score at 11-10.
The scoring concluded with Pacific’s five-run outburst in the seventh.
“(I) thought we did a good job last night overcoming a lot of mistakes in the field that lead to some Owensville runs,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “... I loved that our guys didn’t quit. We gave up a big lead, but battled back. Dylan Myers had a big (home run) for us to tie it up. Tyler Anderson turned a misplayed ball in the outfield to him ending up at third. Tanner Biedenstein helped himself with a sac fly that scored Anderson. We did some good things at the plate tonight.”
Biedenstein was the winning pitcher after appearing in relief. In 3.2 innings, he allowed two unearned runs on four this and one walk with three stikeouts.
Alec Lonsberry started the game and threw the first 2.1 innings. He allowed six runs, four earned, on three hits and four walks.
Jayden Mach was unable to put out the fire in the third inning, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks without recording an out before giving way to Biedenstein.
Tyler Anderson notched the save for the Indians. He shut out the Dutchmen in the bottom of the seventh on no hits and no walks with one strikeout.
“When (Lonsberry is) locked in he’s one of our better pitchers and tonight he was struggling to find his release point and throw strikes,” Reed said. “... We brought in Tanner Biedenstein and he settled us down for a bit. (He) was throwing strikes and let our defense play. He was big for us tonight to come in and be able to throw strikes. Tanner ended up getting a well-deserved win.”
Dylan Myers connected with the biggest Pacific hit of the game, a two-run home run in the fifth inning that also plated his brother, Carter Myers. Dylan finished with a 2-4 day at the plate and four runs batted in, adding a single, a walk and a run scored.
Anderson went 2-4 with a triple, a single, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Gavin Racer doubled, singled and walked with a stolen base, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Carter Myers singled twice, walked twice and scored three runs.
Nick Hoerchler doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in two runs.
TJ Griffith doubled and walked thre times. He scored twice and drove in a run.
Lonsberry singled and walked with a run scored.
Jordan Cowsert walked four times, scoring once.
Ian Groom walked and scored a run.
Faolin Kreienkamp reached on a hit by pitch.
Dylan Mooney stole a base.
Pacific next plays Tuesday on the road at De Soto at 4:30 p.m.