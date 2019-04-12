The Indians waited until the end to score the only runs they needed.
Pacific baseball (3-7, 2-1) came from behind in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 2-1 home win against New Haven (1-6, 0-2) Monday.
New Haven broke open a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Matthew Laune’s fly ball to left field got down on an error, scoring Owen Borcherding from second base.
After New Haven’s Trent Kormeier struck out Gavin Racer to start the bottom of the seventh inning, Tyler Anderson reached on a walk and stole second base before Carter Myers was hit by a pitch.
Jayden Mach then grounded into a fielder’s choice, resulting in Myers being throw out at second, but Anderson came around to score on an error.
Sam Stoltz was then hit by a pitch, leaving Pacific with two runners on and two outs.
Dylan Myers delivered the game-ending RBI, driving in Dylan Mooney from second base on a fly ball to right field. Mooney came into the game as a pinch runner for Mach.
The game-ending single for Dylan Myers was just the second hit of the game allowed by Kormeier, who had a no-hitter broken up by Anderson’s single in the fifth inning.
“At the plate, we struggled again with our offense,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Kormeier did a great job as well. We both took advantage of an error to score the first runs. Dylan Myers stepped up at the plate as well in the seventh to get the game winner in.”
Kormeier allowed just to the two runs on two hits and two walks in 6.2 innings pitched for the Shamrocks. He struck out eight of the batters he faced.
“Trent gave us everything he had on the mound and he deserved a better outcome from that game,” New Haven Head Coach Andrew Reidt said. “Coaching against my former coach Jeff Reed was defiantly something I was looking forward to all year. I learned a lot of my baseball knowledge from him and it was nice to come back to Pacific and face off against him. (I) just wish the outcome was different.”
For Pacific, Mach was the starting pitcher. Mach threw six innings and surrendered three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
“Jayden Mach did an outstanding job on the mound for us today,” Reed said. “He wasn’t scheduled to start but we are glad that he did and stepped up the way that he did. He was able to throw two pitches for strikes and kept the New Haven hitters off balance at the plate.”
Dylan Myers closed out the game on the mound for the Indians. In one inning of work, he allowed no runs on just one hit and one strikeout.
Mooney recorded two stolen bases in the game for Pacific. Anderson and Carter Myers each stole once.
Carter Myers and Stoltz were the game’s only hit batsmen. Stoltz also walked once.
For the Shamrocks, all four hits were distributed among four different players.
Christian Paterson, Borcherding, Kormeier and Laune all singled for New Haven.
Levi Schroeder reached on a walk.
Next up for the Indians is another home game as Pacific is scheduled to host Fox Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Shamrocks return home Tuesday to host Calvary Lutheran at 4:30 p.m.