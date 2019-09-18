Scoring seven times in the first half, the Pacific Indians picked up their first Four Rivers Conference soccer win of the season Monday.
Pacific (4-3, 1-0) won the conference opener at home against St. Clair (1-4, 0-2), 8-0.
After seven goals in the first half, Pacific added a final score in the second period.
“We are really starting to play with confidence when we step out on the field,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “This was a good game to kick off the conference schedule for us.”
Cade Bell and Dominic Curry led the scoring effort with two goals apiece.
Gavin Bukowsky, Lucas Goughenour, Geoff Hayden and Jacob Sauvage all added goals.
Curry, Bukowsky and Hayden all contributed two assists in the game. Tanner Biedenstein picked up one assist.
“We controlled the game right from the get-go,” Knott said. “We knocked around the ball well and opened lanes so that we could score early and often.
Pacific goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne notched the shutout, making two saves.
St. Clair goalie Collin Thacker turned in 16 saves.
St. Clair-Gateway
The Bulldogs were defeated at home Friday, 5-2, in a game against Gateway Science Academy that would have been a part of the Hancock Tournament, which was canceled this season.
St. Clair kept two of its usual opponents from the tournament on the schedule for this season.
Gateway held a 3-2 lead at the intermission and scored two more goals in the second half while holding the Bulldogs out of the goal for the final 40 minutes.
Zach Browne and Nick Dierking scored the St. Clair goals.
Brandon Barnes made an assist.
Thacker was 20-25 in save attempts.
Pacific traveled to Affton Tuesday and will next play this coming Monday at St. Francis Borgia Regional at 6:45 p.m.
The Bulldogs will see the Knights before that, playing at Borgia Wednesday at 5 p.m.