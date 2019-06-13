With 92 players and nine colleges in attendance, organizers are calling the inaugural Ninth District Unsigned Senior Showcase a success.
The event was held Sunday at Blanchette Park in St. Charles with the Classes of 2019, 2020 and 2021 being evaluated by college coaches.
“For years, we’ve always done things to help the guys,” Kent Getsee said. “We want to do things to help them in the future.”
Getsee, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion manager, played a pivotal role in helping to make this a reality.
“We had around 125 players preregistered with 92 showing up. The majority of the programs in the Ninth District were represented. There were nine colleges there with two of them having multiple coaches.”
Transylvania University, Quincy University, Webster University, Missouri S&T, Jefferson College, St. Louis Community College, Maryville University, Lindenwood-Belleville and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville were represented in the event.
Getsee said the coaches were impressed with the Ninth District talent and the event could lead to some getting signed for college.
“Some of the schools definitely said they will be back next year,” Getsee said. “They gave us a lot of good information ahead of the event to help this get organized.”
And, the younger players learned what they can do to improve their chances of playing beyond the high school and Legion levels.
“All of the players received evaluation sheets from a college coach,” Getsee said. “Those evaluations have as much information as possible to help them become better players in the future.”
Getsee said it was designed to give the players maximum college exposure.
“This was better than having an all-star game,” Getsee said. “This was more productive. It gave them the chance to be seen by college coaches.”
Getsee said this is a way for American Legion baseball to be able to compete with travel and showcase teams.
“We’ve had an explosion of teams in the southern part of the district, but teams in the northern part of the district are having trouble finding players. Hopefully, this will help them out. The problem with the teams in the south is that we don’t get much love out here. There are a lot of good players who need to get the exposure.”
Information about the next showcase event will be announced at a later date.