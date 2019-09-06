At least the game got played.
Illinois Central defeated the East Central College soccer Falcons Friday afternoon in East Peoria, Ill., 4-1.
“The weather cooperated in Illinois and was actually very cool,” East Central Head Coach Jay Mehrhoff said.
Had the game been scheduled for Union, it’s highly likely it would have been washed out with heavy storms hitting the area.
The Falcons fell to 0-2-1 on the season and next play at home Wednesday against Southwestern Illinois College. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
The Falcons stay home to host Metropolitan Community College from Kansas City Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Illinois Central tied it in the 30th minute on a Juan Rosique goal. Gorka Martinez Romero assisted.
It was 1-0 at the intermission.
In the second half, Anfernee Stokes put Illinois Central up, 2-1.
Arman Kovac (Lindbergh) then netted for the Falcons with an assist from Blake Little (Belleville West).
That was the last highlight offensively for the Falcons.
Juan Rosique netted the next two in the 82nd and 87th minutes to put the game away.
“It should have been a 2-1 game and I was proud of the team’s effort,” Mehrhoff said. “We will need to build on the play in this game for our upcoming games at home this week.”
Flavio Santi (Christiano Furtado, Aracruz, Brazil) played in goal for the Falcons. He faced 13 shots and made nine saves.
Stephen Akot (Itcthus, Dronten, Netherlands) had three shots on target while Kovac had two shots on net.
Dashaun Morris (Coral Glades, Coral Springs, Fla.) and Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England) each took one shot on net.
“Gary Dunne (St. Peters, Dunboyne, Ireland) and Guy Baskerville played really well in the back,” said Mehrhoff. “Playing 30 minutes a man down took its toll in the end. We as a team need to make it a priority to reduce yellow card and red card infractions.”
East Central played the final 29:36 shorthanded after a red card.
Felix Schuster made six saves on the seven shots.
The team has added two more local players to the roster. St. Francis Borgia Regional graduates Tanner Graef and Trevor Landrum are listed as midfielders. The Falcons now have four former Borgia players on the team. Jacob Buhr and Cayden Schall already are on the roster.
Overall, there are five local players. The fifth is Union freshman goalkeeper Riley Nagle.