Host Jackson didn’t derail Union Post 297’s hopes for a Freshman Legion state title.
But an 11-2 victory put Jackson Post 158 into the championship game of the eight-team tournament Friday afternoon.
“Coming out and watching them every night, they started off slow and get a lead and build from there,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “Unless you can find a way to get on top of them and keep them down, it’s going to be difficult.”
Union (25-8-2) dropped into the losers’ bracket final with the loss and had to play Jefferson City Post 5 Saturday morning for a place against Jackson.
Jackson had been highly praised throughout the tournament and Post 158 proved how good they were in Friday’s game.
The contest was a little closer than the final score indicated.
“I know their high school freshman team was in a tournament we played in and they were very good,” Bailey said. “It didn’t look like too many of their boys were in eighth grade.”
For four innings, it was a 3-0 game. Jackson scored once in the first and twice in the top of the fourth.
Things changed in the top of the fifth. Jackson added four runs. Post 297 finally broke through with two runs in the bottom of the sixth before Jackson added four more runs in the top of the seventh.
“We felt their pitcher was really good and kept us down,” Bailey said. “We felt it could have been a much closer game if we would have played better. The last two games, we just haven’t executed on defense. We made errors you just can’t make. They’re freshmen and eighth-graders. They learn what they need to work on. They work on it and get better or time catches up.”
Post 158 outhit Union by a 12-4 margin. Union made up for that by drawing seven walks to Jackson’s four. Post 297 also made two of the game’s three errors.
Alex Kuelker got the start and made the longest foray of the tournament to date for Union, going five innings and reaching 94 pitches.
Kuelker allowed seven runs (three earned) on eight hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out four.
“I thought Alex Kuelker pitched a real good game, but our defense let him down as well,” Bailey said. “When he came out, it was 7-0. We tried to get through the game and save pitching.”
Cooper Bailey was next and he went 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out a pair.
Collin Gerdel got the final out, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk.
Offensively, Coleton Anderson doubled. Bailey, Gerdel and Ryan Ewald hit singles.
Conner Borgmann walked twice. Jayden Overschmidt, Jude Tenny, Colton Morrow, Luke Koch and Alex Kuelker walked once.
Tenny stole a base.
Anderson and Liam Hughes scored the runs. Overschmidt and Koch recorded the RBIs.
For Jackson, William Richardson was the winning pitcher. He went five innings, allowing six walks while striking out 10.
Tanner Stout got two outs, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk.
Owen Evans went 1.1 innings, striking out three.
Offensively, Cecel Abernathy had four hits, including a pair of doubles.
Thomas Abernathy posted a pair of singles.
One-hit batters were Tyler Malugen, William Richardson, Ashton Flinn, Cameron Marchi and Kyle Richardson.
Carson Hartlein, Cecel Abernathy, Thomas Abernathy and Trenton Braswell walked.
William Richardson and Kyle Richardson were hit by pitches.
Cecel Abernathy and Thomas Abernathy stole two bases apiece.
Cecel Abernathy scored three runs. Malugen and Thomas Abernathy scored twice. Hartlein, Cayden Drum, Braswell and Stout scored once.
Cecel Abernathy drove in three runs. William Richardson, Kannen Turley, Flinn and Will Ledure each had one RBI.