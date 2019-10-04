Holt ran away with Monday’s softball win at Lakeview Park.
The Lady Indians (15-2) did the bulk of their scoring after the fourth inning to pull away from Washington (5-9), 14-2, in a contest of former Gateway Athletic Conference Central rivals.
While Holt now plays in the GAC North, the team remains a constant contender for league crowns with a 6-0 conference mark thus far this season.
Holt scored three runs in the top of the second and Washington chipped away at that lead early with one run in the bottom of the second inning and another in the third.
The Lady Indians broke the game open with five runs in the fourth before adding three runs in both the fifth and sixth frames while shutting Washington out in the final three innings of play.
Washington picked up five hits in the game, including doubles by Sarah Becszlko and Ashley Molitor.
Emma Vodnansky, Myla Inman and Becszlko each singled.
Inman and Hope Ramsey scored the two Washington runs. They were driven in by Becszlko and Maddie Holtmeyer.
Holtmeyer started in the circle for the Lady Jays and pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Loren Thurmon pitched the next four innings. She allowed nine earned runs on 13 hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Mandy Hansen was Holt’s winning pitcher. She threw four innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Lizzy Crews got the final six outs for the Lady Indians, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Washington travels to Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday for Gateway Athletic Conference Central play and will host Wentzville Liberty Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.