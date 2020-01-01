The Pacific Indians re-emerged as the team to beat in the Four Rivers Conference this season.
Pacific went 6-0 in league play and had four players named to the All-Conference first team, led by senior goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne.
Hoehne shares the conference Player of the Year honors with Sullivan senior midfielder Ethan Kackley.
Hoehne posted four shutouts in league play and a total of six shutouts on the season. He had a .883 save percentage and held opponents to an average of 1.66 goals per game.
Kackley led the Eagles with a league high of 41 points on a conference-leading 16 goals and nine assists.
In addition to Hoehne, the conference champion Indians had three other players named to the first team — senior forward Dominic Curry, junior defender Jacob Sauvage and senior midfielder Geoff Hayden.
Union, which split second place in the conference with Sullivan, was represented on the first team by senior forward Isaac Boboc, defender Brandon Scott and junior midfielder Diego Orozco.
Sullivan senior midfielder Kevin Padilla joined Kackley on the list of first-team selections.
Representing St. Clair on the first team were junior midfielder Zach Browne and sophomore midfielder Austin Dunn.
Second-team choices included:
• St. Clair junior goalkeeper Collin Thacker;
• Sullivan junior midfielder Jacob Brooks;
• Sullivan senior defender Logan McCumminsky;
• Pacific junior midfielder Gavin Bukowsky;
• Union senior defender Ronin Straatmann;
• Sullivan junior midfielder Collin Farrell; and
• St. Clair sophomore forward Joey Rego.