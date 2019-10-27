The Hawks and Warriors each picked up soccer wins against the Bulldogs this week.
St. Clair (2-17) fell twice Tuesday and Thursday, losing against visiting Hillsboro (14-4-1), 8-0, Tuesday and on the road at Warrenton (3-15), 2-1, Thursday.
Warrenton
The Warriors scored both of their goals in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead at the intermission.
Brady Parmeley scored the St. Clair goal in the second half, assisted by Nick Dierking.
St. Clair goalkeeper Collin Thacker made 10 saves.
Hillsboro
The Hawks scored seven times in the first half while shutting out the Bulldogs.
Mark Moore led the Hillsboro scorers with a hat trick, adding an assist.
Andrew Bridges, Jordan Edwards, Mitchel Hickson, Colton Leonard and Dylan Mooney all scored for the Hawks.
Hickson, Leonard, Jacob Bogowith, Austin Ruhl and Gavin Wokurka were each credited with an assist.
AJ Krasnesky recorded two saves for Hillsboro.
Thacker made four saves for the Bulldogs.
Backup goalkeeper Nathan Bess made one stop for St. Clair.
The Bulldogs will next be in action Wednesday afternoon, hosting Festus at 5 p.m.