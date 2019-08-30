It’s what many fans have been waiting to see.
High school football kicks off the 2019 season Friday around the area.
Scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff times are:
Pacific at St. Francis Borgia Regional;
Seckman at Washington;
Farmington at Union;
St. Clair at Park Hills Central;
Sullivan at Hillsboro;
Montgomery County at Hermann;
Potosi at Owensville;
Salem at St. James;
Cuba at Herculaneum;
Wentzville Liberty at Warrenton; and
Winfield at Wright City.
Most football coaches will tell fans that it’s all about the basics and fundamentals for Week 1 games.
Avoiding correctable mistakes is crucial. After just three weeks of practices and one jamboree event, teams are still working out the bugs in their teams. As always, avoiding mistakes like offsides, fumbles and missed coverages are crucial. Somehow, they become extra important during the first week when teams don’t know much about the opposition and mistakes seem to be more frequent.
Beyond that, execution is critical in taking advantage of any mistakes. After Friday’s games, fans should have a better idea of which teams trained well during the preseason.
Following are brief summaries of local games.
Pacific at Borgia
The 12 teams in the Missourian All-Area Poll compete in 11 different games this week. The only one with two area teams is Pacific at Borgia.
Last year’s game ended in a 42-6 Borgia victory, but this year is all about change.
Pacific returns most of its starters from last year’s 1-9 team and numbers have just about doubled from last year.
Key players include quarterback Colton Thompson, four receivers in Parker Kuelker, Robert Schmidt, Jackson Roloff and Mason Davis, and the top runner, Schmidt.
Borgia, on the other hand, has graduated most of its starters from last year’s 10-2 squad, which was the district runner-up. Quarterback Sam Heggemann started in some games last year. Another player to watch is lineman Mitchell Gildehaus, who committed to the University of Memphis over the summer.
The Knights have a number of candidates for the skill positions with Alonzo MacDonald getting the first shot at running back.
The key for the Knights is defense, especially linebacker play. If the new starters can step up, it could be a game.
Both teams had one other thing in common last year. Both lost to Camdenton in the playoffs.
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame last fall and this marks the 60th season of Borgia football.
Borgia was pushed down to Class 3 for this year’s classification cycle. Pacific stays in Class 4.
Seckman at Washington
This is a rematch of Week 1 a season ago where the Jaguars won at Seckman, 27-13.
Seckman graduated 12 seniors from last season, but don’t expect that to mean the team is without experience as it had 18 juniors on the roster a year ago.
The Jaguars were a run-heavy team a year ago, totaling less than 500 passing yards in compiling a 6-4 record.
Seckman will be without its top two scoring threats from last season, quarterback Seth Lounsberry and fullback Drew Campbell, both of whom graduated. That tandem accounted for 21 of Seckman’s 32 ground scores a year ago.
Defensive back Bryce McKinnon, who harried the Blue Jays with three interceptions in last year’s game, has also graduated.
Washington returns the bulk of its starters with several experienced senior starters up and down the lineup.
Farmington at Union
Last year, the Black Cats topped Union in St. Francois County, 23-12. Union is looking to turn the tables.
Justin Grahl is in his first season as Union’s head coach and he has a number of key players back from last year’s team, including top quarterback Derek Hulsey, top receiver Peyton Burke and top running back Matt Bray.
Grahl indicated Farmington likes to run the veer with quarterback Kaden Files and running back Royce Clayton as the main personnel.
“They are very good at running the option and will pose a considerable threat to our defense,” Grahl said.
Union is staying with the spread offense and Grahl feels Farmington will counter with speed and athleticism to try and close down the Union offense.
“Our keys to victory this week will be limiting mistakes and establishing dominance on both lines,” Grahl said. “We must be stout in the trenches to come out with a victory in Week 1.”
St. Clair at Park Hills Central
St. Clair is looking for a similar showing to open the year as the 37-7 home shellacking of Park Hills Central last year.
The Bulldogs have been hit heavily by graduation though with just three starters returning on each side of the ball.
The Rebels were 4-2 at home a year ago on their way to a 6-6 overall record.
The loss to St. Clair was the most lopsided of the season for the Rebels last year. Park Hills Central went on to finish one win short of a district championship. The district championship loss for the Rebels to Kenett ended a six-year consecutive string of district titles under Head Coach Kory Schweiss.
The Rebels reportedly have strong sophomore and freshman classes pressuring returns for playing time.
Park Hills Central has four starters back on the offensive line, leading the way for senior quarterback Dylan Corcoran and a rotation of returning ball carriers.
However, on the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels have just four starters back.
Other Games
New head coaches Cody Davis (Sullivan) and Nathan Cabot (Owensville) move up from assistant jobs as well this season.
Sullivan has dropped to Class 3 with Borgia and will be in a district with the Knights, St. Clair and Owensville among other teams.
Andy Emmons has nine offensive and nine defensive starters back at Hermann this season with Chase McKague at quarterback. Several of the players are all-around athletes and most recently helped Rhineland Post 147 win the Ninth District American Legion baseball regular season title this past summer.
At St. James, Josh Rodriguez starts his second year returning five offensive and four defensive starters.
Indications are that this could be one of Cuba’s best teams in some time. Jake Montalbano returns eight offensive and eight defensive starters.