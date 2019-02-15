Two more championships were added to the resumes of Ryan and Aaron Herman this season.
The brothers from St. Clair each won their respective weight classes at the Class 2 District 1 Tournament Friday and Saturday in Ste. Genevieve. The Bulldogs finished fourth with 108 points in the team standings.
Ryan Herman (182-pound champion) and Aaron Herman (285-pound champion) headlined a list of five state qualifiers for the Bulldogs that also included district runners-up Dalton Thompson (132 pounds) and Grant Bay (170) and fourth-place finisher Collin Thacker (160).
Dexter won the district team title with 187 points. Ste. Genevieve finished second with 183.5, followed by Sullivan with 175. Park Hills Central rounded out the top five with 105.5 points.
Cape Notre Dame (43 points), Affton (41), Potosi (41), St. James (32), University City (32), Miller Career Academy (27), Normandy (23.5) and Sumner (20) also recorded team points. “Overall, we were pleased with our team’s performance at the district championships,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “As in any event there are always things you wish would have worked out differently. The main take-away though is we had a lot of success and any time our wrestlers fell short it wasn’t from lack of effort.”
Ryan Herman continued his undefeated season, improving to 47-0. He received a bye into the quarterfinals and then pinned Dale Propst (Ste. Genevieve, 0:58) and Dylan Bomar (Cape Notre Dame, 2:00).
The championship match at 182 pounds came down to Ryan Herman and Sullivan’s Evan Shetley. Herman won in a 10-0 major decision.
“Having won a state title in 2017 along with a third-place finish last season, Ryan is singularly focused on the top of the podium,” Hughes said. “At the same time he continues to demonstrate the consistency in attitude and work ethic that makes him one of the top wrestlers in the state at any weight class or in any enrollment classification.”
Aaron Herman also received a first-round bye and made short work of his quarterfinals and semifinals opponents, pinning Michael Weinhold (Park Hills Central, 1:13) and Clayton Vaughn (Ste. Genevieve, 1:00).
In the 285-pound championship match, Herman pinned Lorenzo Jenkins (Sumner) in 2:26.
“Aaron’s focus and tenacity were once again a big part of his success,” Hughes said. “He is extremely talented in the hand fighting part of the game and his speed is unmatched by any opponent he has faced to date.”
Thompson started off the tournament with a first-round bye and then pinned opponents Jaylin Smith (Normandy, 3:14) and Wyatt Parker (Dexter, 3:58) to reach the finals.
Jacob Dickens (Ste. Genevieve) defeated Thompson for the individual title by a 3-0 decision.
“Dalton’s pressure and relentless attacks with pinning holds make him a dangerous opponent for anyone he will see this week,” Hughes said. “Dalton has won a lot of bouts by pin in his career and I think we are going to see some of those at state this weekend. He will be a tough draw for anyone that gets him.”
Bay advanced through the quarterfinals and semifinals with a pair of pins over Donnie Wehmeier (St. James, 0:28) and Parker Vanslyke (Dexter, 1:39).
Sullivan’s Trey Eplin was the 170-pound individual champion for the tournament, defeating Bay by an 8-1 decision.
“Grant has been working for this opportunity since his freshman year and we couldn’t be happier for him to see him qualify,” Hughes said. “Grant is not satisfied with just qualifying though and like every wrestler we are taking, he is going to compete for state hardware.”
Thacker started his path through the 160-pound bracket with a quarterfinal loss to Miller Career’s Isaiah Strong. Thacker then pinned Potosi’s Levi Courtney (2:00) in the second round of wrestlebacks and Affton’s Daniel Goins (1:54) in the consolation semifinals.
Dexter’s Alex Townsend defeated Thacker in the third-place match by pin.
“He had a great district tournament and carried himself well on and off the mat all weekend,” Hughes said of Thacker. “Collin demonstrated a strong will to win in every bout. We are extremely excited for the opportunities the state championships will bring for Collin and know he will bring his best effort every bout.”
Seth Banks (138 pounds) and John Davenport Cortivo (145) also represented St. Clair in the tournament.
Banks earned two wins by pin against Arnold Charleston (Sumner, 2:21) and Kaleb Myracle (Ste. Genevieve, 2:39).
Evan Dowdy (Cape Notre Dame) ended Banks’ season one win short of a trip to the state tournament with a pin in the second round of the consolation semifinals.
Davenport Cortivo suffered a pair of losses by pin to Grant Staffen (Ste. Genevieve) and Evan Cole Westermayer (Affton).
First-round matches in the Class 2 boys tournament are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The three-day tournament is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.