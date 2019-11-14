Continuing its domination of the MSHSAA Class 2 state volleyball field, the Hermann Lady Bearcats swept St. Pius X of Festus Saturday morning in Cape Girardeau, 25-18, 25-19, to claim the school’s 14th state volleyball title.
While Hermann has won more volleyball titles than any other school, three more than both St. Francis Borgia Regional and Incarnate Word Academy, it was the first for new Head Coach Phil Landolt.
“Winning this year was big for us,” Landolt said. “There were a lot of doubters at the beginning of the season — especially when we were 2-4 after our first six games. We got asked by a lot of people, how you follow such a legendary coach who retired with a state championship. Well, the answer to that is you win another state championship.”
Landolt said Friday’s pool win over St. Pius encouraged his team for Saturday.
“Beating St. Pius on Friday gave us a bit of confidence going into Saturday’s match,” Landolt said. “We knew we were capable of beating them. We knew that we would have to play at a high level similar to how we played on Friday, and be able to adjust to changes they made from the day before. We anticipated that their strong pair of outside hitters were going to get the majority of the sets, and we were right. We traded kill-for-kill most of the match, but we were able to go on a few little scoring runs in each set to get a little distance from them.”
Landolt said Hermann played like a veteran team.
“I was excited to see how calm our girls played during the championship match,” Landolt said. “During the second set, St. Pius got a few points ahead of us, but we stayed cool and relied on our training to get us through their little scoring run. They are a well coached team, and their outside hitters are pretty incredible. It was a fun match to be a part of.”
Landolt has seen his share of state titles with the Lady Bearcats as an assistant for the legendary Linda Lampkin, who retired after last year’s crown. Lampkin still is on the staff as an assistant.
“Isn’t it every coach’s dream to win a state title?” Landolt said. “I am so fortunate to be a part of this program. I have learned so much from working with Linda Lampkin and Allen Speckhals season after season as an assistant coach. They really built something special here in Hermann. Coaches Shelby Cooper, Beth Weir, and myself would constantly find ourselves asking ‘What would Linda do’ in situations that we would come across.”
Saturday’s Class 2 title match against St. Pius at the Show Me Center continued a 22-match winning streak for Hermann. The Lady Bearcats haven’t lost since Borgia defeated them in three games for the Hermann Tournament title Oct. 3.
During the run, Hermann posted wins over schools all the way up to Class 4 and avenged the loss to Borgia. The Lady Bearcats won the Lebanon Tournament before sweeping through the Class 2 playoffs.
In the title match, Hermann opened by hitting .448 with 14 kills and one error in 29 attempts. Hermann needed that as St. Pius hit .323 with 14 kills and four errors on 31 swings.
In the second game, both teams adjusted. Hermann hit .267 with 10 kills and two errors on 30 attempts. St. Pius was limited to a .139 clip at 13 kills and eight errors on 36 attempts.
For the match, Hermann hit .356 with 24 kills and three errors on 59 swings. St. Pius hit .224 with 27 kills and 12 errors on 67 attacks.
Pacing the attack was Grace Winkelmann. She knocked down 12 kills with one error on 19 attempts for a .579 attack percentage.
Chloe Witte and Ellie Engemann each had four kills. Hannah Grosse, Grace Godat, Malerie Schutt and Chelsey Moeckli each had one kill.
Grosse dished out 19 assists. Winkelmann, Witte and Moeckli each added one.
Winkelmann, Grosse and Witte had seven digs each to lead the defense. Moeckli was next with three. Godat and Witthaus each had one.
Grosse logged two solo blocks. Godat had one solo block and two block assists. Schutt had one solo block and one block assist. Winkelmann had one solo block. Engemann added one block assist.
Witte served four aces. Hermann had three service errors.
St. Pius was led offensively by Kennedy Lane and Caly Otec. Lane had 13 kills and Otec contributed 12. Kirsten Schrader and Molly Bange each had one kill.
Bange recorded 25 assists. Summer Meyer and Gabrielle Werner each added one.
Lane was the digs leader with 11. Otec and Bange each had six digs. Meyer, Schrader and Werner were next with three digs apiece.
Otec and Schrader served one ace apiece. St. Pius had six service errors.
St. Pius didn’t have any blocks.