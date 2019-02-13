Baskets were plentiful Friday night in Hermann.
Pacific boys basketball (7-14, 1-4) had its highest scoring output of the season in the contest.
Unfortunately for Pacific, the Indians also gave up their highest point total of the season in a 74-67 Four Rivers Conference loss on the road against the Bearcats (19-4, 3-2).
Hermann led, 20-14, at the end of the first quarter and 36-28 at the half. The six-point scoring differential remained the same at the end of the third quarter with Hermann ahead, 52-46.
“Scoring 67, I feel like we’re finally getting some confidence on offense,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “That’s huge for us. If we can score 67 and play defense the way we’re used to playing, we’ll have a real good chance of winning some ball games.”
Jordan Cowsert led the Pacific scoring attack with 19 points and was a perfect 2-2 from three-point range. Cowsert added two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Dylan Myers turned in 16 points with a team high of six rebounds along with two assists and two steals.
Mason Fleming put through 13 points with one steal.
Gavin Bukowsky chipped in six points, Jacob Sauvage five, James Iliff three, Carter Myers three and Jeremiah Murray two.
Don’TA Harris grabbed two rebounds with four assists and three steals.
Bukowsky, Murray and Sauvage each made one rebound. Bukowsky and Sauvage each had two assists.
Hermann’s Trent Anderson led all scorers in the contest with 22 points.
Chet Moeckli (18 points) and Rhet Scheidegger (13) also reached double figures.
“Those three kids are very solid,” VanLeer said. “They’re all averaging double figures and are very strong. They got the 50-50 balls and rebounds and that made the difference in the game.”
Andrew Schannuth (eight points), Holden Ash (six), Chase McKauge (four), Carter Hemeyer (two) and Boyd Phillips (one) rounded out the Bearcats’ scoring.
The Indians are next scheduled to host St. Clair in another conference matchup Tuesday at 7 p.m.