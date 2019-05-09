Now, things get complicated.
With an 8-4 win over Union, the Hermann baseball Bearcats can clinch a share of the Four Rivers Conference title.
Hermann (12-8, 4-2) still has to play New Haven. Union (10-9, 5-2) already has earned a share of the league crown.
“Hermann is a good team and they came to play on Monday,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “The game started less than ideal for us, as a couple of seeing-eye hits and some walks gave them an early lead we could never recover from. We didn’t play our best with some small mistakes that weren’t glaring but make it hard to win a competitive game against a good team. Overall, we picked a bad day to have a bad game and Hermann just simply beat us by being the better all-around team.”
Union had a chance to seal the FRC title outright Monday if it could beat Hermann on senior night.
However, Hermann jumped out to a 4-0 advantage after one inning and added two runs in the second and another in the third before Union got onto the board.
The Wildcats scored three times in the third and once in the fourth, but that was it for the comeback. Hermann scored a final run in the top of the sixth to seal the win.
The Bearcats outhit Union, 11-6. Hermann also made three errors to Union’s one.
Chet Moeckli and Trent Anderson combined for the win.
Moeckli went 5.1 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits, five walks and one hit batter. He struck out five.
Anderson relieved when Moeckli got close to the pitch count. He needed eight pitches to get through 1.2 innings.
Trevor Kelly took the loss. He went six innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits, six walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Andrew Bruner pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Chase Racherbaumer, Chase McKague, Moeckli, Aaron Overkamp and Sam Holland each had two hits. TJ Racherbaumer added one hit.
McKague, Moeckli, TJ Racherbaumer and Holland doubled.
Chase Racherbaumer, McKague, TJ Racherbaumer, Moeckli and Carter Hemeyer walked. TJ Racherbaumer was hit by a pitch.
Chase Racherbaumer scored three times. McKague scored twice while Anderson, Moeckli and Kenny Hoener each scored once.
TJ Racherbaumer and Overkamp each drove in two runs. Moeckli and Holland each drove in one.
For Union, Matt Bray and Bruner each had two hits. Bray doubled.
Trevor Kelly and Caleb Mabe had one hit apiece.
Bray walked twice. Mabe, Peyton Burke and Zeek Koch walked once. Mabe was hit by a pitch. Burke added a sacrifice fly.
Bray scored two of the Union runs. Kelly and Mabe each scored once.
Bruner drove in two. Mabe and Burke each had one RBI.
Union hosts Salem Tuesday in the final game before hosting the Class 4 District 4 Tournament. Union has a first-round bye and will play Saturday against either Sullivan or Pacific at 11:30 a.m.