Hermann’s Lady Bearcats have taken their first step toward defending the Class 2 state volleyball title.
Top-seeded Hermann (29-5) eased to the Class 2 District 7 title Tuesday at Montgomery County High School with wins over No. 4 New Haven, 25-9, 25-6, and second-seeded Hallsville, 25-6, 25-11.
“We played really well in our district tournament,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “Our first-round game against New Haven, we hit .600 as a team. That is a season high for us. For the championship against Hallsville, we hit .456. Both matches are well above our season average. We were really excited to win, but realize the competition is going to be much tougher. We intentionally try to play a very tough schedule during the season to prepare us for postseason play, and hopefully that pays off.”
In the other match, Hallsville knocked out Montgomery County, 25-16, 25-23.
Sectional Preview
Next up is the sectional round which will be hosted Saturday by O’Fallon Christian. The Lady Bearcats play the host Lady Eagles (25-9-1) in the sectional round. The winner then takes on the winner of the Maplewood-Richmond Heights (24-2) versus Fatima (17-5-4) match for a spot in the state tournament in Cape Girardeau Nov. 8-9.
“For us to get through Saturday’s sectional, we are going to have to win the serve and pass game,” Landolt said. “We will have to serve tough enough to keep the teams out of system. We also have really been focusing on serve receive. When we get a good first pass, we can sideout.”
Hermann-New Haven
In Tuesday’s opener, Hermann beat its Four Rivers Conference rival from down Highway 100, New Haven.
“Going into the game, we knew that we would have to play well and Hermann would need to have an off game in order for us to win,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We didn’t put much pressure on them so they didn’t have very many unforced errors. They’re a good team and they’re playing really well right now.”
Against New Haven, Grace Winkelmann logged 12 kills for Hermann. Chloe Witte was next with six, Grace Godat added five, Ellie Engemann had four and Malerie Schutt posted three.
Hannah Grosse dished out 24 assists. Witte added two and Winkelmann had one.
Godat recorded three blocks, Witte had two and Schutt had one.
Winkelmann served four aces. Witte and Macie Witthaus each added one.
Hannah Rethemeyer had three kills for New Haven and McKenzie Overschmidt recorded two.
Lauren Hoerstkamp picked up 13 digs. Overschmidt and Maria Sheible each had seven. McKenzie Pecaut posted six. Ellie Westermeyer had four. Natalie Pecaut, Rethemeyer and Alaina Scott each chipped in with one dig.
McKenzie Pecaut served an ace.
In the title match, Winkelmann led the way with 15 kills for Hermann. Witte had six, Engemann posted four, Godat ended with three and Grosse, Schutt and McKenna Tyree had one kill apiece.
Grosse had 28 assists. Chelsey Moeckli added two and Winkelmann had one.
Winkelmann and Witte served two aces apiece. Godat, Grosse, Moeckli and Witthaus each served one ace.