Hermann’s basketball Lady Bearcats stayed undefeated for the season Monday with a 51-38 win over St. Francis Borgia Regional in Washington.
“Anytime you go into Borgia and can come away with a win against a very solid well-coached team, it’s a good night,” Hermann Head Coach Andy Emmons said. “Coach (Stacia) Houlihan does an excellent job and her team always executes very effectively.”
Borgia (1-1) led after one quarter, 16-10, but Hermann rallied to lead at the half, 21-17. Hermann was up 37-27 after three quarters.
“We started slow and Borgia came out on fire,” Emmons said. “We slowly chipped away and had a lead in the second quarter and were able to extend it in the second half. Gracie Winkelmann, Quincy Erickson, Hannah Grosse, and Megan Schneider all came up big for us down the stretch. We had a lot of girls to contribute. Our bench depth is a real advantage for us.”
Depth hurt Borgia.
“Hermann is a tough opponent, but we came out strong to start the game,” Houlihan said. “We did get into foul trouble in the second quarter and we are playing shorthanded.”
The Lady Knights currently are without junior forward Avery Lackey (leg stress fracture) and junior guard Maddie Dowil (ACL).
Lackey is expected to be ready to rejoin the team in January. Dowil is done for the season.
“Hermann made a run to start the second half and we could not respond,” Houlihan said. “Cold shooting and poor free throw shooting were an issue as well. Hermann is very good about limiting second chances on rebounds.”
Winkelmann led Hermann with 14 points. Erickson, MVP of the Montgomery County Tournament last week, was next with 13.
Grosse scored eight points, Schneider ended with six, Grace Godat ended with four and Maya Wideman and Elly Krueger scored three points apiece.
Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia in scoring with 13 points.
“Patke had a big night against us and a key for us was to slow her down in the second half,” Emmons said.
Julia Struckhoff and Jenny Ulrich each scored seven points. Grace Turilli was next with five and Mya Hillermann scored three. Grace Rickman netted two points and Audrey Richardson contributed one.
Borgia knocked down three three-point baskets, two by Struckhoff. The lady Knights were 9-21 from the free-throw line. Patke hit all three of her chances to lead the way.