While the Hermann Lady Bearcats changed coaches, they didn’t miss a beat in the Four Rivers Conference this season.
Hermann swept the league once again with Phil Landolt taking over from the legendary Linda Lampkin this season. Landolt was a longtime assistant coach before being promoted. Lampkin is still helping with the program.
One of the reasons Hermann was able to win was the play of conference player of the year Grace Winkelmann. Heading into the state tournament, the junior middle hitter registered 492 kills, 29 blocks, 38 aces, 208 digs and 14 assists.
Joining Winkelmann on the all-conference first team were:
• Sullivan senior outside hitter Mallory Shetley;
• St. Clair junior middle hitter Alohilani Bursey;
• Pacific rightside hitter Grace Smiley;
• Hermann junior setter Hannah Grosse;
• St. Clair senior outside hitter Gracie Sohn;
• Pacific senior libero Genna Nickelson;
• Hermann senior outside hitter Chloe Witte; and
• St. James junior middle hitter Hannah Marcee.
Selected to the honorable mention list were:
• Owensville junior outside hitter Emily McKinney;
• St. Clair senior setter Emma Hinson;
• St. James junior outside hitter Makayla Case;
• Union middle hitter Maddie Helling;
• Pacific senior outside hitter Piper Linder;
• New Haven senior setter-hitter McKenzie Pecaut;
• Hermann sophomore libero Chelsey Moeckli;
• St. James junior setter-hitter Mackenna Rodgers; and
• Sullivan sophomore setter-hitter Rylee Denbow.