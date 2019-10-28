The race for the Four Rivers Conference boys cross country title turned into an intramural event.
Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson topped teammate Carter Hemeyer in the league’s championship meet Tuesday at Maramec Spring Park outside of St. James.
Gleeson’s time of 16:18.43 was good enough to set a new school mark, breaking Hemeyer’s time from the Southern Stampede earlier in the season. Hemeyer ran to second in 16:29.80.
Hermann had another medalist with Jake Weber placing fifth in 17:02.46. Those three helped to propel the Bearcats to the team title with 38 points.
Owensville was second at 81 points while Pacific claimed third at 82 points.
Rounding out the field were New Haven (97 points), Union (103), St. Clair (143) and Sullivan (148).
“The boys team was able to beat Union for the first time all season for a fourth-place finish,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We didn’t get beaten by teams that we have been in front of all season. The course was very flat and all my runners ran season best times.”
Rounding out the top five finishers were Sullivan’s Isiah Huskey (third in 16:47.64), Union’s Dominick Beine (fourth in 16:59.67) and Weber.
“Dominick executed our race plan perfectly by going out with the top runners and working that pace for as long as possible,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “Our goal was for him to finish in the top five. He was rewarded by finishing fourth.”
The next finishers were Owensville’s Austin Terry (sixth in 17:11.96) and Pacific’s Collin Haley (seventh in 17:14.12).
“In the boys varsity race, we had two runners earn all-conference honors led by sophomore Collin Haley in seventh,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “Collin ran a tremendous race. He went out smart and moved up several positions after the first mile.”
New Haven’s Austin Tegeler finished eighth in 17:15.81. Rounding out the medalists were St. Clair’s Case Busse (ninth in 17:18.81) and Pacific’s Nick Hunkins (10th in 17:20.36).
“Case got out to a good start and held on with a fast time to get all-conference honors,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said.
“Nick Hunkins ran a monster personal best time to place 10th,” Perriguey said. “He moved up several places throughout the last two miles.”
Pacific’s other finishers were Ben Brunjes (14th in 17:33.22), Dylan Mooney (19th in 18:10.63), Joey Gebel (33rd in 19:20.87) and Brayden Van Meter (37th in 20:10.15).
“Senior Brayden Van Meter ran a season best time,” Perriguey said.
New Haven’s second runner was Logan Williams, who placed 16th in 17:51.11. Dominic Lewis was 20th in 18:11.89. They were followed by Charlie Roth (27th in 18:51.71), Matthew Otten (28th in 18:55.96), Hunter Tallent (34th in 19:35.69), Keagan Huff (38th in 20:20.56) and Hunter Garren (46th in 22:17.47).
Gabe Hoekel was Union’s second runner, finishing 15th in 17:39.91.
“Gabe Hoekel did not earn the all-conference honors he was going for this year, but he is still learning to race,” Meiners said. “He didn’t have his best day, but I truly believe that district will show what he can really do.”
Hayden Monroe placed 21st in 18:18.13. Matthew Reidel was 26th in 18:41.84 and Tanner Hall ran 39th in 20:29.30.
“Hayden and Matt have been packing up together very well this year and working off of each other’s pace,” Meiners said.
St. Clair’s other runners were Austin Duff (25th in 18:37.55), Noe Felber (32nd in 19:13.73), John Davenport Cortivo (41st in 21:17.81), Kenneth Brown (43rd in 21:55.75), Connor Draves (48th in 22:56.33) and Austin Tobben (50th in 26:17.10).
“This has become a tough meet, to have to go sub 17:20 for boys and sub 21:00 for girls just to get all-conference honors bodes to how competitive our conference is,” Martin said.
Both Martin and Meiners said their lineups likely will be different for the Class 3 District 5 meet Saturday, Nov. 2, at Big Driver in Washington.
“Heading into district, we are going to have four freshmen (who ran JV in the FRC meet) on the varsity, which really tells us how good of a team we could have in the future,” Martin said.
Meiners is looking forward to returning two soccer players to the lineup for the district meet.
“When we have the return of our dual-athletes, Diego Orozco and Ronin Straatmann, who both play soccer for Union, at district, we will truly see what this team can accomplish,” Meiners said. “We have been training at Big Driver on several occasions. Our kids love training on the course and I think that will pay off for us at district.”