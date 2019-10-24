The Hermann football Bearcats will finish above .500 for the first time in three seasons.
Hermann (6-2, 3-2) assured itself of a winning record on the year in Week 8 with a 34-14 win on the road at Pacific (0-8, 0-5).
The Bearcats can force a three-way tie for second place in the Four Rivers Conference if they can finish the regular season with one more win against Union (5-3, 4-1) in Week 9 at Stierberger Stadium.
Hermann controlled the first half, leading by one possession, 6-0, at the end of the first quarter, but taking a 27-0 lead into halftime.
Pacific scored the only touchdown of the third quarter to trail, 27-7, going into the final period. The Indians and Bearcats exchanged a final score each in the fourth quarter to complete the contest.
“(It was a) well played game by Hermann,” Pacific Head Coach Clint Anderson said. “They controlled the ball well (and) had a huge time of possession advantage in the first half. It was tough to get any rhythm going in the first half.”
Running back Makai Parton was a bright spot for the Indians in the second half, rushing for both of the Pacific scores.
“We picked it up a bit in the second half and got the ball moving,” Anderson said. “Makai Parton had some nice long runs and almost scored a TD with time running out in the game.”
Pacific also made a change at quarterback in the second half, replacing regular starter Colton Thompson with sophomore Matt Austin.
“The sophomore played really well,” Anderson said. “He has a great arm and is a bit more mobile in the pocket… has a lot of speed. We knew we’d have the throw more in the second half so we decided to make the change and we were really happy with what we saw. Colton Thompson handled it with class and maturity and contributed as a wide receiver in the second half.”
Statistics
Austin was 10-15 passing during his time under center, gaining 111 passing yards and throwing one interception. He also ran six times for 15 yards.
Thompson was 1-6 passing in the first half for 23 yards and one interception. He gained nine yards on six carries.
Parton rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He made two catches for 31 yards.
Parker Kuelker gained one yard on one carry. He also made four catches for 33 yards.
Grant Hall was the leading receiver with three catches for 69 yards.
Robert Schmidt (one yard) and Jeremiah Murray (no gain) each caught a pass.
Defensively Sam Williams racked up a team leading seven tackles with three assists.
Parton turned in six tackles and three assists.
Coby Moeller, Murray, Jackson Roloff and Schmidt made four tackles apiece. Moeller and Schmidt both had two assists and Murray and Rollf each made one assist.
Other tacklers included Hall (three, one assist), Andrew Weston (two, one assist), Thompson (two), Ian Scott (one, two assists), Austin (one, one assist), Austin Bush (one, one assist), Andrew Erselius (one, one assist), Liam Sitek (one, one assist), Trenton Johnson (one) and Kuelker (one).
Sitek made one sack.
Moeller recovered two fumbles.
Week 9
Pacific hopes to make the zero in its record go away in Week 9 on the road at St. James (1-7, 0-5).
The Tigers’ lone victory of the season came in a 6-0 home game against Salem all the way back in Week 1.
St. James will line up two different quarterbacks, Nick Halbrook and Rustin Branum, sometimes using both in the backfield at the same time.
Branum has a slight edge on Halbrook in passing, completing 16-51 on the season for 246 yards.
However, Halbrook has had more scoring success, completing 16-61 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
Halbrook is also the team’s leading rusher with 436 yards and a touchdown on 82 carries. No other Tiger has run for more than 100 total yards on the season.
St. James has been held to one score or less in seven of its eight games on the season, only reaching double digit points once in Week 5 during a 30-13 loss at home against Cuba.
District Standings
As things stand after Week 8, Pacific remains the No. 8 seed in Class 4 District 5.
The Indians will be playing on the road in Week 10 regardless of the outcome in St. James on Friday. Where Pacific goes remains up in the air, likely between the current No. 1 seed, Helias Catholic (8-0, 52.79), and the No. 2 seed, Camdenton (8-0, 51.13).
While Camdenton had been leading the district standings, Helias gained a boost late last week when its lone loss of the year, against Cardinal Ritter, was overturned. Ritter forfeited all of its 2019 wins and canceled the games remaining on its schedule due to the use of an ineligible player.
Filling the rest of the spots between Camdenton and Pacific are Lebanon (6-2, 48.45), Washington (7-1, 44), Marshfield (5-3, 35.7), Union (5-3, 34.57) and Rolla (3-5, 31.93).
Box Score
Hermann – 6+21+0+7=34
Pacific – 0+0+7+7=14
First Quarter
HER – Trent Gleeson 29 pass from Chase McKague (kick failed)
Second Quarter
HER – McKague 2 run (conversion successful)
HER – McKague 1 run (kick successful)
HER – Markus Eldringhoff 31 interception return (kick failed)
Third Quarter
PAC – Makai Parton 14 run (kick successful)
Fourth Quarter
HER – Gleeson 21 run (kick successful)
PAC – Parton 3 run (kick successful)