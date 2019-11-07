Hermann’s volleyball Lady Bearcats are headed back to Cape Girardeau.
Hermann (31-5) swept O’Fallon Christian and Fatima Saturday in O’Fallon to advance to the MSHSAA Class 2 State Tournament this Friday and Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
The defending state champions opened sectional action by eliminating event host O’Fallon Christian, 25-19, 25-17. In the quarterfinal round, Hermann avenged one of its five losses by beating Fatima, 25-16, 25-18.
Plenty has changed since the Lady Bearcats raised the championship trophy last year at the Show-Me Center. Hermann is seeking its state record 14th state title this season.
“Our girls are so excited to play in the state tournament,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “We started the season with a lot of talk about our team. We lost four starting seniors and the winningest volleyball coach in the state of Missouri.”
Landolt and Linda Lampkin have switched roles. Lampkin retired after last season as Hermann’s head coach, but has come back to help the program after another coach went on maternity leave.
Heading into the season, the Lady Bearcats resolved to work hard to live up to the program’s tradition.
“We decided that we were just going to let our play talk for us,” Landolt said. “Our play in the last few weeks has been really good, good enough for a trip to the state tournament. If we go out there and play with the confidence that we have been playing with, we have as good a shot as anyone for another state title.”
Sectional
Hermann opened against O’Fallon Christian, a team which had lost to St. Francis Borgia Regional in the past two Class 3 district tournaments. The Lady Eagles moved down a class this season.
Hermann once again was paced by Grace Winkelmann, who put down 13 kills. Chloe Witte was next with seven. Ellie Engemann ended with five kills. Grace Godat posted three, Malerie Schutt had two and Hannah Grosse and Chelsey Moeckli each had one.
Grosse, the Missouri AVCA player of the week, recorded 29 assists. Moeckli ended with two and Witte added one.
Godat had two blocks. Engemann, Schutt and Winkelmann each had one.
Hermann stayed aggressive with the serve. Winkelmann had three aces. Witte ended with two and Grosse had one.
Belle Monaco had eight kills for O’Fallon Christian. Kennedy Davis was next with six and Kaylynn Davis added four.
In the Fatima match, Winkelmann put down 17 kills. Godat was next with six, Witte had five, Engemann posted four and Schutt added one.
Grosse dished out 32 assists.
Godat had two blocks and Witte added one. Grosse served the team’s lone ace.
“O’Fallon had some good wins and Fatima had already beaten us at the very beginning of the season,” Landolt said. “One thing we stressed to the girls was that we have played and beaten very good teams this year and that if they trusted their training, they were going to be fine.
“I felt that we played focused and with cool heads,” Landolt said. “In each of the two matches, we were pretty close until about halfway through each set when we would get a little bit of distance. Each team we played had girls who could hit a heavy ball and terminate. The deciding factor was going to be who had better ball control so they could get the ball to the terminators. I feel that in each match we had the better ball control.”
State Tournament
Joining the Lady Bearcats in Cape Girardeau are St. Pius X of Festus (22-6-2), St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia (20-14-2) and Licking (30-8). None of those teams were at the state event last year.
St. Pius won the 2011, 2016 and 2017 state titles. The Lady Lancers have been to the state tournament 20 times now and have added five second-place awards and one third-place trophy.
“We have a recent history of playing St. Pius X at the state tournament, so that will be a fun rivalry game,” Landolt said. “We beat them in 2010 and 2013 for a state championship. In 2016, they beat us for a state championship. We played them at the state tournament in 2017, but we ended up winning third and they won first. They are well coached and it should be an exciting match.”
St. Paul Lutheran is making its fifth state trip, last placing fourth in 2016. That school has never finished higher than third.
Licking last went to the state tournament in 1979, winning the Class 1A-2A state title. Licking also won in 1975 and finished second in 1976 and 1977.
“We realize that any team that makes it to the state tournament is not to be taken lightly,” Landolt said. “These teams know how to win and play at a high level when it is time to do so.”
Hermann will face Licking Friday at 9 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran at 11 a.m. and St. Pius X at 1 p.m.
Class 2 will start the Saturday session. The third-place match will be played at 9 a.m. with the championship match following at 10:30 a.m.