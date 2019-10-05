Point Bearcats!
Hermann (12-4) grabbed the title from Pool B of its own invitational volleyball tournament Tuesday night by sweeping Washington (14-10-3) in the final match of the night, 25-16, 25-13.
“Hermann outplayed us at the net,” Washington Head Coach Susan Harms said. “The majority of their points were off of kills.”
Harms said Grace Winkelmann was Hermann’s standout.
“Grace Winkelmann had a great game,” Harms said. “I was happy with our serve receive and passing, we just couldn’t get the ball down. We had some great rallies and came up short with the point. During the first set Hermann had a good lead and I was happy with the run we put on them, it just was a little too late.”
The defending Class 2 champions went 3-0 in matches on the night, 6-0 in games.
Washington secured second place and a spot in Thursday’s semifinals at 2-1.
Montgomery County (7-9) was third, winning one match, while Union (3-11-1) finished fourth at 0-3.
“There is a ton of talent in this tournament and it does play with our heads having already lost to teams, but I have so much belief and know the girls’ abilities could win us these games if we all could gel,” Union Head Coach Kelli Bailey said. “We have good, strong personalities, just different and we need to make it work.”
Tuesday’s scores were:
• Hermann defeated Montgomery County, 25-10, 25-9;
• Washington defeated Union, 25-17, 25-11;
• Hermann defeated Union, 25-4, 25-12;
• Washington defeated Montgomery County, 25-7, 25-11;
• Montgomery County defeated Union, 25-22, 25-22; and
• Hermann defeated Washington, 25-16, 25-16.
“I thought the girls played well together during both the Union and Montgomery County games,” Harms said. “Both of those teams put on a little run and I liked the way we refocused and finished the game.”
Hermann advanced to Thursday’s second semifinal against Pacific.
Washington played Borgia in the semifinals. The two schools had contested the title match for the past four seasons with Washington winning all four times.
Montgomery County faced Owensville for the consolation title Thursday.
Statistics
In Washington’s match with Union, Kassidy Phillips slammed down eight kills, Sophie Howell had four and Emma Duncan posted three.
Jackie Oetterer posted 18 assists. Oetterer, Phillips and Abby Redd each had one block.
Josie Collier served five aces and Josie Obermark added two.
Cierstyn Jacquin had 10 digs.
Maddie Helling led Union with five kills. Tamyra Stafford was next with three and Laura Borgmann and Aubrie Brown each had two.
Emma Rinne paced the Lady ’Cats with 10 digs. Helling was next with eight and Haillie Brown was next at four.
Natalie Block had 10 assists, Helling had six total blocks and Jaiden Powell added four.
In Washington’s win over Montgomery County, Phillips was the kills leader with eight. Duncan, Howell, Oetterer and Redd each had two.
Oetterer handed out 14 assists. Phillips posted two blocks.
Obermark served two aces. Collier, Duncan and Jacquin each had one ace.
Jacquin posted eight digs.
In the showdown with Hermann, the Lady Jays were paced offensively by Phillips, who had five kills. Howell was next with four while Duncan, Hallie Giesike and Redd each had two kills.
Oetterer dished out 12 assists. Obermark served two aces and Collier had one.
Jacquin picked up 16 digs.
Grace Winkelmann terminated 19 kills for the Lady Bearcats while Ellie Engemann was next with six and Chloe Witte added three.
Hannah Grosse posted 24 assists. Engemann had four blocks and Godat contributed three.
Grosse served a pair of aces.
For Union against Hermann, Helling had two kills and Voss posted two assists.
Voss had nine digs, Aubrie Brown ended with seven, Haillie Brown added six and Helling had five.
Borgmann had two blocks.
In the Montgomery County match, Helling logged five kills and 16 digs. Borgmann also had five kills.
Haillie Brown closed with nine digs and Aubrie Brown added seven. Rinne posted six.
Voss had six assists. Borgmann led the team with three blocks. Helling and Powell each had two.
Aubrie Brown served three aces and Borgmann added one.
Winkelmann logged 13 kills against Union and nine against Montgomery County.
Witte had nine kills in the Montgomery County match and Mallory Schutt put down six against Union.
Grosse had 23 assists in each of the other two matches.
Witte had three blocks against Montgomery County. Winkelmann added two.
Grosse served four aces against Union. Witte had two. Chelsey Moeckli posted three aces against Montgomery County.