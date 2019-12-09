Top-seeded Hermann picked up a Montgomery County Tournament semifinal win Wednesday over the New Haven Lady Shamrocks, 52-38.
“New Haven played a very good game,” Hermann Head Coach Andy Emmons said. “They are well coached and consistent in their offense.”
New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick felt his team had a good game.
“We played well last night,” Peirick said. “We matched their intensity and never gave in when we fell behind. We made some bad decisions late in the game that you can’t make against a good team and they turned them into points. Both teams played hard and it was a battle all night long.”
With the win, Hermann advanced to Saturday’s title contest against host Montgomery County, a 51-40 winner over Fulton.
The Lady Shamrocks will face Fulton for third place Saturday at 3 p.m.
New Haven led 10-7 after one quarter and Hermann was up 26-25 at the half. It was 36-30 for Hermann through three quarters.
Quincy Erickson led Hermann with 25 points, 10 rebounds and one steal.
Grace Winkelmann had seven points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Hannah Grosse contributed six points, three rebounds and a steal
Grace Godat and Maya Wideman each scored five points. Godat had five rebounds. Wideman contributed two assists and one rebound.
Brianna Thomas chipped in with four points, one rebound and one steal.
Megan Schneider contributed four rebounds.
Hermann hit five three-point baskets and went 11-20 from the free-throw line.
McKenzie Overschmidt led New Haven with 12 points.
Mackenzie Wilson also reached double digits with 11 points. She hit a three-point basket.
“Mackenzie Wilson for them is an excellent point guard and really creates problems with her skill set,” Emmons said. “They play good man-to-man defense and are very efficient offensively. We became more patient and stopped forcing as much in the second half and that led to more success offensively.”
Hannah Rethemeyer was next with seven points while Ellie Westermeyer scored six and Alexis Sidwell ended with two points.
New Haven went 9-15 from the free-throw line.