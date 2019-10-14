Host Hermann won the boys title while Owensville claimed the girls title Tuesday at the Hermann Cross Country Invitational held at Loutre Shores Country Club.
Union freshman Anna Brakefield was the individual winner on the girls side at 20:18.50. Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson concluded the course in 16:58.23 to win the varsity boys title.
In the girls team standings, Owensville claimed the title with 48 points with Hermann second at 54. Union placed third with 64 points, New Haven scored 75 points, Sullivan ended at 109 and Lighthouse Prep had 166 points.
“We had a great meet at Hermann with both teams coming away with third-place finishes,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “I don’t get to say this very often, but truly every runner on our team ran a good race. We were aggressive on the hills which reflects our emphasis on strength training by running hills in workouts. This is a good sign for us and we hope to repeat this team performance in two weeks when we have our conference meet at St. James.
In the varsity boys race, Hermann won with 37 points. Owensville was second at 80 with Union scoring 84 and Owensville ending at 86 points.
Rounding out the field were New Bloomfield (105), Sullivan (134) and St. James (161).
“I was fairly pleased with our effort,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Both varsity teams finished fourth, which is good for us at this point in the season and against the competition that was there. Most of my runners ran season best times so we are progressing nicely as we get closer to the district meet.
“Right now our goal is to get closer to Hermann because they are one of the top teams in our district,” Tucker said. “We still have a ways to go but I feel we did better against them than we did at the Linn meet when we last saw them.”
Girls
Union had two of the top three finishers. Ella Coppinger placed third in 20:34.32, following Brakefield and Owensville’s Kendra Hults (20:29.05).
“These girls in the top three ran particularly well,” Meiners said. “Ella and Anna went out with the top pack of four runners. It was a tough battle with that pack of four for about 2.5 miles of the three-mile race. It really came down to the last 800 meters when Anna picked up the pace and separated from the other runners. She used good instinct in waiting until the last 800 meters. Ella was not far behind to pick up third.”
Rounding out the top five were Hermann’s Morgan Miller and Owensville’s Mekayla Gibson.
The rest of the top 10 were Sullivan’s Emily Willman, Hermann’s Katy Menke, Chamois’ Katie Keilholz, Hermann’s Clara Scheible and Owensville’s Katherine Candrl.
New Haven had the next two finishers in Emma McIntyre (11th in 22:19.72) and Chloe Grater (12th in 22:27.02).
Following Hermann’s Heidi Hingst was Union’s Jessi Clark (14th in 23:12.87).
“Jessi also went out with the second big pack of girls which is right where she needed to be,” Meiners said. “She stuck right with that pack and pushed herself. I think if she repeats that performance, she will be in the 22 range in the following weeks.”
Union’s other runners were Brianna Keiser (25th in 24:29.83), Pauline Waller (32nd in 24:50.06), Emma Tucker (38th in 25:45.40) and Lillie Zimmermann (40th in 25:48.22).
“Faster times are coming at the right time and we are progressing right when we need to be,” Meiners said. “Our race strategies have been phenomenally better as well with the girls really pushing each other to surge past runners when needed.”
New Haven’s other runners were Emily Delgado (17th in 23:37.17), Caroline Otten (20th in 23:52.54), Kayla Brumels (27th in 24:38.24), Lauralie Grater (29th in 24:45.01), Grace Allgaier (33rd in 25:23.30) and Hannah Borcherding (36th in 25:38.25).
Boys
Hermann had the top two runners with Gleeson leading Carter Hemeyer (17:17.42) across the stripe.
Union’s Dominic Beine was fourth in 17:43.47, following New Bloomfield’s Nathan Hinrichs (17:28.86).
Sullivan’s Isiah Huskey was fifth in a time of 17:47.22.
Rounding out the top 10 were Owensville’s Austin Terry, New Bloomfield’s Caleb Distler, Hermann’s Jake Weber, Union’s Gabe Hoekel (17:55.54) and Hermann’s Brayden Brown.
New Haven’s top runner was Austin Tegeler, who was 12th in 18:18.47, behind Bam Wizeman of Owensville.
New Haven’s Dominic Lewis (18:42.38) and Logan Williams (18:48.16) placed 14th and 15th, respectively.
Union’s other runners were Hayden Monroe (18th in 18:56.41), Matthew Reidel (20th in 19:08.49) and Tanner Hall (41st in 21:59.15).
“Our guys went out aggressive and did not give up positions during the race,” said Meiners. “They put together a group effort and truly ran as a team. We had a big personal record from Gabe Hoekel who finally broke 18 to run a 17:55 and Matt Reidel who ran a season best time of 19:08.”
New Haven’s other finishers were Matthew Otten (24th in 19:28.60), Charlie Roth (25th in 19:33.75), Hunter Tallent (29th in 20:04.32) and Andrew Rethemeyer (35th in 21:08.47).
Many teams run Tuesday at Owensville.