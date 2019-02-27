The halls at Hermann High School were buzzing with chatter Monday morning about the girls and boys basketball teams winning district championships over the weekend in Montgomery City.
Only once before in the rich history of Hermann basketball have the girls and boys captured district titles in the same season. Hermann has had a boys program for over 100 years, and this is the 40th year the girls have been playing basketball at HHS.
The Lady Bearcats picked up their first-place district trophy last Friday night at Montgomery County High School when they won an overtime thriller, 72-68, over top-seeded St. Charles Lutheran. Then on Saturday afternoon the Bearcats won a nail-bitter, 57-54, defeating No. 1 seed O’Fallon Christian. In each of those games, no team ever had more than a two-possession lead. Now they will both play in the Class 3 state sectional Wednesday night at Francis Howell Central.
“It’s an exciting time around here and it’s great to see all the students have so much enthusiasm,” said Principal Gary Leimkuehler, who will be retiring at the end of this school year. “We have a great student following; they’ve really gotten behind the teams and supported them this year.”
The high school office and commons were busier than Grand Central Station during the first lunch shift Monday, with students signing up for the bus that will take them to Wednesday’s state sectional at Francis Howell Central, or ordering T-shirts that will show support for their Bearcats. The boys will play highly regarded Trinity Catholic (24-3) of St. Louis at 6 p.m., and the girls will face Lutheran North (23-6) at 7:45 p.m.
In 2010, the Hermann boys and girls captured district championships at Linn, marking the first time that had been done by the Hermann teams. That district title for the boys was the school’s first in 31 years. The girls, meanwhile, were a dominant team in the Four Rivers Conference and coach Todd Anderson, who retired last year, had his Lady Bearcats playing at a high level. His star player was Shelby Winkelmann, a national high school player of the year who finished her career with 3,226 points. Shelby Cooper is now an assistant coach for the Hermann girls’ team. She was a two-sport athlete at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Anderson is the athletic director at Hermann, and this year turned the head coaching duties over to his long-time assistant, Andy Emmons.
“I think it’s tougher now to watch as a spectator than it was while I was coaching,” said Anderson, who coached Hermann’s girls for 19 seasons, won eight district championships and took four teams to the final four. That’s because his son, Trent, a 6-4 junior, is the starting post player for the Bearcats (22-6). “When you are coaching, you have a lot of things that are running through your mind, but watching one of your kids play, well, that’s different.”
Emmons said being an assistant for 10 years under Anderson made for a smooth transition, and he gives a lot of credit to his mentor, and to the girls in the program.
“It was really pretty simple,” said Emmons, a graduate of Hermann where he played football, basketball and baseball. “Why would you change a system that was so successful? We are doing pretty much the same thing that Todd did.”
Girls
The Lady Bearcats, who tied Sullivan for the Four Rivers Conference championship this season, improved their record to 24-4 with their win over St. Charles Lutheran on Friday night in a game that saw 19 lead changes and 15 ties. Junior forward Quincy Erickson hit a deep three with 1.9 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
Senior guard Allison Stiers scored seven of Hermann’s 10 points in overtime and finished with 24 points. She nearly had a triple double, finishing with 13 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Her rebounding is remarkable, considering she plays point guard.
“She just has a knack for finding the ball when it comes off the glass, and uses her body very well,” said Emmons. “You can’t teach that. She’s a very aggressive player.”
Stiers, who has signed to play at Columbia College, and sophomore guard Grace Winkelmann, hit key three-pointers in the overtime, and Stiers knocked down several clutch free throws to help secure the win. Winkelmann finished with 13 points.
Emma Godat, a 5-10 senior, added 11 points and nine rebounds as Hermann snared 41 rebounds, 34 on the defensive end.
“We wanted to keep No. 30 (Jenna Grzeskowiak) off the boards and No. 15 (Jada Lindesmith) from going inside,” Emmons said. “We ended up blocking out very well and getting a lot of rebounds. That was really the key for us.”
Winning a district title in his first year as head coach is rewarding for Emmons, in the program for 11 years, but he doesn’t want all the credit for it. “It’s the girls we have and their commitment,” he said. “What we’re doing is the same as what Todd did. We didn’t tear up the playbook and start all over.”
Then, too, it’s not like Emmons came into being a head coach cold. Last fall he finished his seventh season as the Bearcats head football coach.
He was on Anderson’s staff when the Lady Bearcats and Bearcats both won district crowns at Linn in 2010. Both teams played Ava in the sectional at Missouri S&T at Rolla, with the boys losing and the girls advancing.
“We lost in the state quarterfinals at Springfield to Mount Vernon in the next round, and Mount Vernon went on to win the championship,” said Emmons, who noted that Hermann’s girls won seven district titles in a row under Anderson and Emmons was part of six of them. They also have won five conference championships this decade.
Boys
Hermann’s boys might have surprised some of the experts this year in winning 22 games. They’ve impressed their coach, Josh Vinyard, with their determination and grit. “Our kids have executed game plans very well, all season” he said.
In facing a quicker O’Fallon Christian team, Vinyard said the plan was to limit dribble penetration, keep the ball out of the paint and rebound.
“We did a good job of forcing them to do things they were uncomfortable doing,” Vinyard said. “They got just five offensive rebounds. That was a big difference.”
The district title was the first for Vinyard as a head coach. He’s now in his fourth season at Hermann after coaching for six years at Owensville. Prior to that he was an assistant at Sullivan for two years, and assistant at Logan-Rogersville for three seasons.
He said the play of Chet Moeckli, who finished with 22 points against Christian, was a stellar point in the season for the 6-2 senior, but credits a basket by senior guard Andrew Schannuth at the end of first quarter as a turning point in the game.
Trailing by six points, 15-9, Schannuth had the ball with four seconds left in the first quarter when he fired up a 40-footer just as he crossed the center line. From that point on it was a battle to the finish.
“That was huge,” said Vinyard. “Andrew knew how much time he had left. Our guys on the bench were counting down the seconds and he could hear them. So he took a couple of dribbles and let it fly. That gave us a big boost. That was a senior making a senior play.”
Moeckli hit the Bearcats first two shots, both three-pointers, to start the fourth quarter and they held on for the win. He also took a charge late in the game that fired up his team. “Another big play by a senior,” said Vinyard.
The Bearcats Trent Anderson had a big game, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
Rhet Scheidegger, 6-3 senior guard who has been the catalyst in the Bearcats’ offense, sprained an ankle in the first quarter and saw fewer minutes of playing time, although he played parts of the second half. On Monday he was walking with crutches.
Basketball success for the Hermann boys goes back to 1947 when the Bearcats placed fourth at state when it was a one-class system and finished with a 43-7 record. Then in the late 1960s to early 1970s they dominated the Four Rivers Conference under the late Don Gosen, who is in Missouri’s Coaching Hall of Fame.
From 1968 to 1971, the Bearcats reached the final four at Brewer Fieldhouse in Columbia, winning the state title in Class M in 1970 with a 33-0 record. Hermann had a 50-game winning streak halted in 1971 by the Washington Blue Jays, but that was the only loss in the regular season. The Bearcats went on to finish third at state.
In 1969, Hermann had both high schools reach the state tournament, with St. George High winning the Class S championship, and the Bearcats placing third in Class M. St. George has since closed its high school, and those students now attend Hermann High.
The Bearcats are facing a tall order Wednesday in Trinity’s Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-0, 225-pound junior center.
“I’ve never coached against a team that had a 7-footer,” Vinyard said as a grin came over his face. “But when I was an assistant at Logan-Rogersville we beat Poplar Bluff when they had a 6-9 guy by the name of Tyler Hansbrough. I’ll never forget that game. We played them in the Tournament of Champions in Springfield.”
Poplar Bluff won two state titles with Hansbrough, who went on to have a stellar career at North Carolina (2005-2009).
Hansbrough was a four-time All-American and National Player of the Year in 2008.
Vinyard said he has no doubt his team will execute the same game plan that Logan-Rogersville used when it played Poplar Bluff and Hansbrough. It may or may not be enough to prevail against the talented Trinity Titans on Wednesday.
“But we are going to implement that same one,” he said, without offering any details.