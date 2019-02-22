Mission accomplished.
St. Clair’s Herman twins, Ryan and Aaron, completed their high school wrestling careers Saturday by ascending to the top step of the MSHSAA Class 2 medal stand by each winning state titles.
“After watching his brother Ryan win the 182-pound championship, our coaching staff and likely our fans all believed that there was nothing going to stop Aaron from winning his,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Aaron and his twin brother Ryan had a dream to both win titles together their senior year and did just that.”
They became the 11th set of twins to win MSHSAA state titles and the seventh to do so in the same year. They also became the fifth and sixth individual champions in St. Clair wrestling history.
Ryan (182) ended his senior season undefeated at 51-0 after posting an 8-0 major decision against Eldon’s Dawson Brandt.
Aaron (285) followed with a stunning upset, pinning two-time 220-pound state champion Tyler Curd of Oak Grove by a pin in 5:13 to finish at 44-1.
“Coach doesn’t believe in down years,” Ryan Herman said. “We seemed to be down a couple of guys and we had someone step up and earn some team points. My brother and I did really good going up there and Dalton (Thompson) did really good, too. It’s just perseverance. We were able to persevere and show toughness. Dalton getting hurt and still making the third-place match. Grant Bay, our 170, came out and pinned a returning third-place medalist. He made it all the way to the blood round and lost by a little bit.”
Aaron Herman said hard work made this possible.
“Every day we go in there, roll on the mats and get to practicing right away,” Aaron Herman said. “Even on the weekends, we go out there and practice some and have the utmost confidence in winning.”
Hughes said the Herman twins are among the best wrestlers to come out of St. Clair.
“We have had many fine wrestlers over the years at St. Clair High School of which we have much pride,” Hughes said. “That said, by winning his fourth consecutive district championship, qualifying for the state championships all four years, placing in the round of eight as a freshman followed by a state championship his sophomore year, a third-place finish last season then capping it all off with a second state title this year, Ryan Herman has clearly demonstrated that to date he is the most successful wrestler in our program’s long and storied history.”
Aaron Herman’s title came against an opponent with a solid past record and two state titles.
“Aaron’s championship win was so outstanding that I think every eye in the arena was on his mat,” Hughes said. “After pinning his first three opponents all in the second period, Aaron pinned his opponent, a two-time state champion and Fargo national champion at the 5:13 mark of the third period.
“Aaron’s confidence was a big part of his success at state,” Hughes continued. “He treated every opponent the same his entire run from the first match of the season to his final bout at state. He was respectful of his opponents’ abilities, yet completely confident in his own ability to defeat them.”
Ryan Herman, the 2017 state champion at 145 pounds and third last year at 152, was the dominant Class 2 wrestler for most of the season at 182.
Ryan Herman opened with a 40-second pin of Marland Trimble of Southeast Kansas City.
He then won an 18-2 technical fall over Buffalo’s Parker Herrera and a 16-0 technical fall over Priory’s Louis Rolwes to reach the title bout. Herrera beat Rolwes in the fifth-place match.
Ryan Herman then shut out Brandt for the title.
Aaron Herman needed 3:12 to pin Kirksville’s Keith Davis in the opener. He went 2:32 before pinning Monett’s Raymond Villata in the quarterfinals and 2:23 before pinning Nevada’s Caleb Longobardi in the semifinals.
Herman, who was fifth at 195 last season, held his own with the two-time state champion.
It was scoreless after one period and 1-0 in favor of Curd following two periods.
Early in the final period, Herman was able to flip Curd and get the pin at the 5:13 mark.
“Aaron’s championship victory may have seemed like an upset to outsiders but those of us that know Aaron already expected him to get this win,” Hughes said. “We have seen his outstanding skill over the past four years and knew he was ready to face any opponent.”
But those weren’t the only positives for the Bulldogs during the three-day meet.
Junior Dalton Thompson (132) finished fourth in Class 2 and won his second state medal.
Thompson, fifth at 106 in 2017, pinned Benton’s Aiden Perry in 1:00 to open the tournament.
In the quarterfinals, Thompson won 6-3 over Bolivar’s Riley Hawk.
Thompson then ran into the eventual state champion, Jay Stausbaugh of Logan-Rogersville, in Friday night’s semifinals. Stausbaugh won by a pin in 4:45.
Thompson rebounded with a 6-1 decision over Jacob Dickens of Ste. Genevieve in the wrestleback round Saturday morning. That was a rematch of the district title match, won 3-0 by Dickens.
In the third-place bout, Chillicothe’s Colten Sewell won a defensive struggle, 1-0.
And, the Bulldogs finished tied for sixth in the team standings with 79 points. Fulton also recorded 79 points.
Finishing above St. Clair were Monett (145), Bolivar (109), Odessa (102), Moberly (91) and Logan-Rogersville (90).
Senior Grant Bay (170) nearly joined the medalists, losing in the bubble match Friday night.
Bay opened by pinning St. Charles West’s Trevor Hachtel in 3:10. Hachtel had finished third at 160 last season.
In the quarterfinals, Buffalo’s Floyd Miller, the eventual state champion, pinned Bay in 0:54.
Bay then knocked out Center’s Trevor Ray with a 1:10 pin.
In the bubble round, Odessa’s Hunter Hansken, the fourth-place finisher, posted a 12-2 major decision over Bay.
“Grant finished his senior season in outstanding fashion,” Hughes said. “After placing second in the district championships, he showed that he was determined to do more than just qualify for state. He did just that advancing all the way to the round of eight Friday night.”
Sophomore Collin Thacker (160) picked up valuable experience, falling in both of his matches.
Clark Rogers of Winfield, a state scene veteran, pinned Thacker in 2:44. Slade Covey of Excelsior Springs then pinned Thacker in 1:40. Rogers was the state runner-up.
Thacker closed the season at 19-35.
“Although we have had two in the finals before, this was the first time in school history to win two state titles in the same year,” Hughes said. “Also the Hermans are the first brothers to both win state titles at St. Clair.”
It marked the third year in a row that St. Clair had a wrestler in the title bout. Jason Landing was second to Stausbaugh last year at 132 pounds.
“In the four years since our current coaching staff came into place, our wrestlers have won 12 state medals with three state titles won by five different wrestlers,” Hughes said.
Hughes said a lot of work goes before a match ever takes place for the program to enjoy success.
“The success our team has enjoyed the last several years is due to many factors,” Hughes said. “Great student athletes from great families is the main ingredient, but to experience the success we have had. It takes a coaching staff that is deeply committed to the success of every athlete in our program. As the Bulldogs head wrestling coach, I have the privilege of working with what I believe is as fine a staff of assistant coaches that exists anywhere in the nation.”
Hughes said the assistant coaches put a lot of their time into making the program better.
“Matt Woodcock, Michael Rodgers, Matt Gordon and Dakota Bush have invested everything they have to offer to our wrestling program,” Hughes said. “Their devotion to St. Clair wrestling at all levels is demonstrated by them every single day. All four are former outstanding wrestlers for the St. Clair wrestling program and I am convinced their blood has some gray to go along with the red. Their technical expertise and ability to convey that to our wrestlers is second to none. They are amazing role models and our community is extremely fortunate to have them coaching our St. Clair student athletes.”
Note — Stories about the St. Clair medalists will appear in upcoming editions.