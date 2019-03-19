Combined, they went 137-2 and claimed three state titles.
For that, St. Clair’s Ryan Herman and Aaron Herman and Union’s Haiden Meyer shared Missourian All-Area Wrestler of the Year honors.
The three seniors concluded their final high school season on top of the MSHSAA podium.
Ryan Herman was undefeated at 47-0, winning his second state title by claiming the 182-pound crown in Class 2. He finished as a three-time state medalist.
Haiden Meyer of Union also won his third state medal, triumphing in the Class 3 220-pound championship match. He went 46-1.
Aaron Herman won his first state title and second medal, posting an upset in the Class 2 285-pound championship bout over a two-time state champion. He went 44-1.
In total, six area boys wrestlers reached championship bouts this year with all six making the All-Area first team.
The three second-place wrestlers were Pacific’s Callum Sitek, Ben Courtney and Jay Anding.
In the inaugural year of girls wrestling, Wright City senior Donavan Holmes went 15-2 and reached the 187-pound championship match to receive Missourian All-Area Girls Wrestler of the Year honors.
Two other area wrestlers from St. James also earned state medals this season.
Pacific’s Rob Schimsa, who led his Indians to fourth in the Class 3 boys standings, was voted the Missourian All-Area Coach of the Year.
St. Clair’s Mel Hughes was the runner-up with Washington’s Josh Ohm, who led his team to the GAC Central title, placing third.
To be nominated for the All-Area team, a wrestler had to qualify for state, be named to an all-conference team or be nominated by a coach.
Boys First Team
The first team consists of three state champions, three runners-up and one third-place finisher. Pacific had the most wrestlers, gaining seven of the 14 spots. St. Clair, Union and Sullivan each had two first-team wrestlers and St. Francis Borgia Regional ended with one.
• 103 — Dillon Witt, Sullivan;
• 113 — Joseph Lause, St. Francis Borgia Regional;
• 120 — Camron Steffey, Pacific;
• 126 — Noah Patton, Pacific;
• 132 — Callum Sitek, Pacific;
• 138 — Colton Thompson, Pacific;
• 145 — Kobie Blankenship, Sullivan;
• 152 — Nathan Murray, Pacific;
• 160 — Ben Courtney, Pacific;
• 170 — Jay Anding, Pacific;
• 182 — Ryan Herman, St. Clair;
• 195 — David Clark, Union;
• 220 — Haiden Meyer, Union; and
• 285 — Aaron Herman, St. Clair.
Boys Second Team
Six of the second-team members are from Washington. Sullivan and Warrenton each had two selections. St. Clair, Pacific, Owensville and Wright City had one pick apiece.
• 103 — Bryce Edison, Warrenton;
• 113 — Tate Hendricks, Washington;
• 120 — Evan Hey, Washington;
• 126 — Dana Cates, Washington;
• 132 — Dalton Thompson, St. Clair;
• 138 — Tommy Kelpe, Washington;
• 145 — Louis Obermark, Washington;
• 152 — Ian Kilburn, Sullivan;
• 160 — Jerrett Villinger, Warrenton;
• 170 — Blaine Schoenfeld, Owensville;
• 182 — Evan Shetley, Sullivan;
• 195 — Derrick Taylor, Wright City
• 220 — Trevor Heitsch, Pacific; and
• 285 — Tristan Brown, Sullivan.
Boys Honorable Mention
• 103 — Union’s Dominic Beine;
• 113 — Union’s Sam Inman and Pacific’s Ben Brunjes;
• 120 — Sullivan’s Joseph Lewis, St. James’ Frank Parsons and Union’s Dylan Stalcup;
• 126 — Sullivan’s Ty Shetley;
• 132 — Washington’s James Johnson, Warrenton’s Ian Wright and Union’s Carter Sickmeier;
• 138 — Sullivan’s Jonathan Krygiel, Wright City’s Bobby Ulloa and Borgia’s Grant Straatmann;
• 145 — Pacific’s Trevor Graf;
• 152 — Warrenton’s Brent Wielms and St. James’ Zach Achterberg;
• 160 — Sullivan’s Isaac Peregoy and St. Clair’s Collin Thacker;
• 170 — Washington’s Chris Griesenauer, Warrenton’s Andrew Jones, St. Clair’s Grant Bay and Sullivan’s Trey Eplin;
• 182 — Washington’s Jack Carico, Borgia’s Braedyn Frankenberg and Union’s Luke Siddens;
• 195 — None;
• 220 — Warrenton’s Brady Weir and Sullivan’s Trevor Hamblin; and
• 285 — Union’s Connor Ward, Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer and Wright City’s Evan Bartlett.
Girls First Team
For the inaugural All-Area team, there weren’t enough to make a full squad as some weights were open. Below are the first-team and honorable mention selections.
• 110 — Kaylynn Crocker, St. James;
• 116 — Allison Meyer, Washington;
• 126 — McKenna Deckelman, Washington;
• 131 — Emily Light, St. James;
• 136 — Heather Pankey, St. James;
• 143 — Seattle Bowen, Pacific;
• 152 — Monica Theis, Warrenton;
• 187 — Donavan Holmes, Wright City; and
• 235 — Kylie Kuenzel, Washington.
There were no nominees at 103, 121 or 167.
Girls Second Team
• 110 — Mia Reed, Washington;
• 136 — Morgan Juergens, St. Clair
• 143 — Sarena Monroe, Union;
• 187 — Mikayla Weirich, St. Clair; and
• 235 — Elizabeth Brown, Washington.
Girls Honorable Mention
• 143 — Halaina O’Bryant, Washington.