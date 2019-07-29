Two area golfers finished in the top three spots Thursday in a three-round American Junior Golf Association meet at The Legends Country Club.
Hermann High School graduate Thomas Henson placed second in the meet, shooting 212, one stroke under par and one stroke behind winner Jackson Koivun of San Jose, Calif.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Zach Unnerstall, who will be a senior this fall, tied for third with a three-round score of 214. Also shooting 214 were Song Bai of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Brock Barnhart of Robins, Iowa.
Henson fired rounds of 72, 67 and 73 for his 212. The 67 in the second round was the best for the tournament.
Unnerstall shot rounds of 71, 73 and 70 for his 214.
The winner, Koivun, had rounds of 72, 71 and 68 for his score of 211, two strokes under par.
Bai shot 73, 71 and 70 while Barnhart opened with a 68 before shooting 72 and 74 to close out the event.
Other area golfers competed in the event.
Priory’s Peter Weaver placed ninth with a three-round score of 216. He shot 75, 72 and 69.
Dardenne Prairie’s Braden Hoisington, who plays for Ft. Zumwalt West, tied for 10th with a three-round score of 218. He shot rounds of 72, 74 and 72 to tie Fayetteville, Ark., golfer Denver Davis.
Zach Shirley of High Ridge, a Lutheran South golfer, was 12th at 219 with rounds of 73, 74 and 72.
Arjun Hiren of Ballwin, a Marquette golfer, tied for 29th in the event with a score of 227. He shot rounds of 77, 74 and 76. He tied Perry-Austin Kilburn of Monroe, Ga., Holden Kittelberger of Katy, Texas, and CJ Mixon of Bowling Green, Ky.
Jack Cronin of Chesterfield, second in the Class 4 State Tournament for Marquette in the spring, tied for 36th at 229. He shot rounds of 72, 74 and 82.
Tying Cronin were Parker Smith of Louisville, Ky., Luke Ludwig of Effingham, Ill., and Avery Irwin (Althoff) of Belleville, Ill.
Kal Kolar of St. Louis was 43rd at 234 with rounds of 81, 76 and 77. Kolar golfs for Maplewood-Richmond Heights.
Ray Winter of St. Louis closed at 47th with a three-day score of 240. He shot rounds of 84, 79 and 77. Winter golfs at Saint Louis University High.
A total of 51 golfers competed in the event with 50 completing all three rounds.
A girls tournament also was held with Chloe Johnson of Evansville, Ind., winning the title at 221, eight strokes over par.
She carded rounds of 75, 71 and 75 to defeat three golfers for the title by two strokes.
Hallie Kuhns of Austin, Texas, ended at 223 with rounds of 74, 77 and 72.
Jenni Roller of Jenks, Okla., also shot 223 with rounds of 75, 76 and 72.
Springfield golfer Reagan Zibilski also carded 223 with rounds of 72, 78 and 73.
Tying for fifth were Ashleigh Park of Irvine, Calif., and Sophie Linder of Carthage, Tenn. Both shot rounds of 224. Two golfers tied for seventh at 226.