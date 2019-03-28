Helias has claimed the first 18-hole golf meet in the area for this season.
The Crusaders were 24 strokes better than the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights Monday at Birch Creek Golf Club to win the 11-school Union Tournament title.
Helias shot 313 to claim the title while the Knights were second at 337.
Francis Howell claimed third place with a score of 353 while Union was fourth at 364.
“We always get excited about hosting our annual tournament,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “This year I was happy with the way our overall score turned out.”
Both St. Clair and St. James shot 403. Waynesville followed at 415, Sullivan was next at 425, Hermann closed at 430, Hillsboro ended at 457 and Owensville posted 538.
Hermann’s Thomas Henson was the individual medlalist at 69, three strokes under par. He posted an eagle, five birdies, 10 pars, two bogeys and one triple bogey.
Henson shot four under on the front nine and one over on the back nine.
Jay Higgins of Helias was second with a score of 71.
Union freshman Garrett Klenke placed third with an even par 72.
“Garrett played extremely well and it paid off,” Goddard said. “He was consistent with hitting most of all the fairways and competed well against this area’s best golfers.”
Fourth went to Cole Sappenfield of Helias with a score of 78.
Borgia’s Zach Unnerstall and Helias’ Alex Gentry tied for fifth at 80.
Quin Hoenig of Francis Howell and Justin Hoffman of St. Clair shot 81 to tie for seventh.
Closing out the medalists were Lane Plunkett of Helias and Frank Tello of Hillsboro at 84.
Helias had one golfer outside the medals and that was Ethan Johnson, who shot 86.
Borgia had two golfers tie for 11th with Brady Linz and William Warden each shooting 85 to miss the medals by one stroke.
Chase Campbell shot 90 for Francis Howell while Ethan Van Schalkwyk, Trent Friemel and Elliott Graham each shot 91.
Union’s other golfers were Jacob Towell at 92, Trevor Baker at 97, Hunter Grafrath at 103 and Devin Gaither at 112.
“Tevor Baker posted a PR score for us,” Goddard said. “We have been working quite a bit on the range tweaking his swing and hopefully this is just the start of the improvement. Jacob struggled early in the morning, but played much better on his second nine holes. He is so close to scoring a solid overall round, just has one or two tough holes that we have to eliminate.”
For St. Clair, Ryan Bozada shot 106, Ethan Talleur ended with 107, Calvin Juergens shot 109 and Wyatt Schnieder ended at 114.
St. James golfers were Micah Bartle at 92, Harrison Janes at 95, Isaac Helterbrand at 101, Jacob Rinehart at 115 and Brockton West at 124.
Playing for Waynesville were Tristan Creson and Ben Whitten each at 96, Blake Lesh at 110, Nicholas Reyes at 113 and Aiden Boone at 120.
Sullivan brought four golfers with Jacob Andreasson leading the way at 99.
Kaleb White shot 101. Jordan Woodcock carded 107 and Kobie Blankenship ended at 118.
Hermann’s other golfers were Woody Heldt at 113, Brendon Leibach at 117 and Allyson Hollrah at 131.
Other Hillsboro golfers were Jack Politte at 118, Werner Finder at 124, Elijah Rogers at 131 and Keith Schuepbach at 142.
Owensville’s golfers were Hunter Hutchinson at 119, Blaine Reed at 130, Gage Barnett at 135, Logan Tiefenbrunn at 154 and Elijah Waters at 163.