Wrestling two area schools, Helias Catholic went home with two dual wins Wednesday.
The Crusaders won both their matches in a tri meet at Pacific, topping St. Francis Borgia Regional, 72-12, and the Indians, 50-24. Pacific also earned a 60-12 team win against the Knights.
While there were no girls matches at the tri meet, Borgia sent its lone female representative, Aine Callahan, to the Blair Oaks Tournament Wednesday where she placed second in the 120-pound weight class.
Callahan pinned Osage’s Demie Cobb in 3:15, but was herself pinned by Ellie Kliethermes of Blair Oaks in 1:13.
“She had some tough competition but handled herself well,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said.
Pacific-Borgia
Pacific and Borgia had four contested matches in their dual, splitting those with two winners by pin apiece.
At 120 pounds, Pacific’s Camron Steffey pinned Joseph Lause in 5:28.
Sam Williams (220) also pinned Thaddeus Isgrigg in 1:07.
Nathan Boone scored a pin at 160 for the Knights in 2:11 against Jackson Roloff.
Brynner Frankenberg was Borgia’s other winner, pinning Liam Sitek in 40 seconds at 170 pounds.
“Lause was doing well but an attempt for a cradle was reversed and he lost by fall,” Posinski said. “Boone came out strong and aggressive and had a chance for a fall early on with a good head and arm. He came back and won by fall.”
Pacific had winners by forfeit in Ethan Flaherty (106), Dillon Hall (113), Kenny Thompson (126), Mason Lucas (132), Warren Fiedler (138), Colton Thompson (145), Callum Sitek (152) and Blake McKay (182).
Neither team fielded a wrestler at 195 or 285.
Pacific-Helias
Colton Thompson (145) and Callum Sitek (152) each scored pins for the Indians against the Crusaders.
Sitek pinned Nikolai Careaga in 3:40.
Thompson scored the win against Wyatt Forck in 1:22.
Williams and Roloff were both unopposed for the Indians.
At 113, Gavin Adams earned a technical fall against Dillon Hall, 17-0.
Jace Duemmel (126) defeated Pacific’s Kenny Thompson in a 12-5 decision.
Carter Prenger (106 against Flaherty), Jack Lage (120 over Steffey) Jacob Schrimpf (132 versus Lucas), Alexsey Salaz (138 against Fiedler), Curtis Rockers (170 versus Liam Sitek) and Hayden Payne (182 over McKay) each won by pin.
Tanner Nappier (195) added six more points for Helias via forfeit.
Borgia-Helias
Franbenberg scored a pin for Borgia, pinning Rockers in 4:30.
Isgrigg (220) was the Knights’ other winner, by forfeit.
Lage pinned Lause in 3:34 at 120 pounds and Careaga pinned Boone in 2:55 at 160.
“Lause struggled to get his opponent to turn but battled well,” Posinski said. “Boone came out aggressive and battled hard against Careaga and was able to get out of a few potential fall positions and defend well. Frankenberg looked the best he has all season, something clicked for him last night. He controlled the match and was ale to get the pin in the third period.”
Prenger, Adams, Duemmel, Schrimpf, Salaz, Forck, Lincoln Mertens (152), Payne, Nappier and Michael Sanner (285) each won by forfeit.