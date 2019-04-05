Call it a continuation of the eternal baseball rivalry between Washington and Jefferson City.
The Helias Crusaders (7-0) blanked St. Francis Borgia Regional (5-4) Monday in Jefferson City, 2-0.
“We had a great pitching duel between (Joe) Schmidt and (Zach) Davidson, Helias’ ace,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “This is the fifth opposing top starter we’ve seen headed to college in our nine games. He was tough, but Joe matched him. Neither team could get much going offensively. Helias took advantage of a throwing error to score their first run and used a couple walks and ground ball outs to get their second run.”
Both teams were ranked in the most recent Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4 rankings. Helias was second (behind Aurora) and the Knights were ranked eighth.
In Monday’s game, Helias scored once in the second and once in the sixth.
“We had the tying run taken away in the fourth inning,” Struckhoff said. “Louie Eckelkamp scored on wild pitch with two outs. However, on appeal, the field umpire who was behind the mound ruled Molitor did not check his swing and was called out on strikes for the third out. This was after a bang-bang play at first base that inning which we believed Tyler Glosemeyer had beaten out. If those two calls go our way, it’s a different ballgame.”
Schmidt pitched for the Knights and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.
Borgia was held to two hits by Helias hurlers Davidson and Trevor Austin.
Davidson went 6.2 innings before hitting his pitch limit. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out nine.
Austin got the final out on one pitch.
Louie Eckelkamp doubled. Bryce Mayer singled.
“We never got much going offensively,” Struckhoff said. “Bryce Mayer and Louie Eckelkamp were able to knock some nice hits out there, but other than that we didn’t do much. Their pitcher deserves a lot of credit, though.”
Schmidt, Tyler Glosemeyer and Brandon Stahlman each walked.
Glosemeyer stole two bases. Stahlman and Alonzo MacDonald each stole one base.
Borgia plays at another Class 4 state-ranked team Wednesday, heading to O’Fallon to play No. 6 St. Dominic in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action. First pitch is set for 4:15 p.m.