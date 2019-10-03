Hosting its homecoming game, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights brought the crowd to its feet with the first score.
However, visiting Helias scored just 21 seconds later and kept on scoring, rolling to a 47-7 win.
“Borgia still has a very good football team,” Helias Head Coach Chris Hentges said. “We feel like we have a very good football team as well. We started out with a big win over Hannibal, a shutout win over Hickman and a really good win over Vianney and we just laid an egg last week against Cardinal Ritter. This was an important bounceback game for us. We need to show that we’re still a good football team and we did that tonight.”
Gildehaus said it’s been a long time since his team took a result like that at home.
“What else can you say other than it was a good old butt kicking,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We got beat by a better team. They were faster, bigger and stronger... I don’t remember us getting beat that badly at home. I don’t ever want it to happen again.”
District Standings
The result knocked Borgia (3-2) from the top of the Class 3 District 2 standings. Borgia dropped to third with 42.8 points and now trails St. Clair (5-0, 48.9) and Roosevelt (3-1, 45.71).
“We’ve got to get in the top four,” Gildehaus said. “We want to have a home game in Week 10.”
Borgia still has a cushion over fourth-place team Sullivan (2-3, 34.3).
“The neat thing is that it is not about what happens in Week 5,” Gildehaus said. “It’s about what happens in Week 10. Our district is not easy. We’ve got to get better.”
Meanwhile, Helias (4-1) maintained third place in Class 4 District 5. The Crusaders moved up slightly in points, from 47.33 to 47.8, but still rank behind Lebanon (4-1, 53.95) and Camdenton (5-1, 50).
Key Plays
Borgia had first possession in the game and struck when Sam Heggemann found Brandon Mitchell open up the middle and he ran the rest of the way for a 65-yard touchdown just 2:04 into the game.
Gildehaus knew there would be a response.
He just didn’t expect it so quick or so massive as Helias scored 21 seconds later on a 66-yard scoring strike from Jake Weaver to Jake Warren.
Vito Calvaruso hammered the extra point and then started a cycle which lasted for the remainder of the half.
“We took the momentum right back and the defense continued to play and the offense continued to execute and chip away, putting points on the board,” Hentges said. “It was a good team win.”
Calvaruso booted the ball into or through the end zone on kickoffs and Borgia started at its own 20. The Knights sputtered offensively and punted to Helias, giving the visitors field position near the middle of the field. Borgia’s defense remained on the field for long stretches as the offense struggled to find anything.
“On the next drive after their first touchdown, we had two passes hit us right in the helmet,” Gildehaus said. “We counted six plays in the first half where we dropped the ball or fumbled it. What happens if we actually hold onto the ball and put ourselves into a better situation? Even if we have to punt, we could make them drive 80 yards to score. I’m not making excuses. They were the better team. All I’m saying is that you’ve got to give yourselves a chance to play with them. We didn’t do that. We dropped too many passes and the line got beat one-on-one sometimes.”
The Crusaders then would strike back quickly, starting the cycle over after scoring.
Calvaruso made it 10-7 with 7:08 to go on a 25-yard field goal.
Weaver then hit Griffin Buschjost for the first of three touchdowns between the pair. This one stretched 51 yards with 3:34 to play in the quarter. The two combined from eight yards out with 34.8 seconds remaining. It was 24-7 after one quarter.
Helias added three more scores in the second quarter. Ryan Klahr scored from six yards out, Weaver ran in from two yards out and Calvaruso hardly broke a sweat with an easy 38-yard field goal.
By the time Borgia’s halftime show took the field, it was 41-7.
The third touchdown from Weaver to Buschjost, from 39 yards out with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter, activated the running clock and was the last score of the game.
“Our kids did not give up,” Gildehaus said. “They battled, but they got beat. We’ll take the loss, learn from it and get better.”
Statistics
The Crusaders ran for 48 yards and threw for 306 for a total of 354 yards. Weaver was able to slice up the Borgia secondary, getting good pass protection from his line.
Mistakes also hurt the Knights. Borgia was whistled 11 times for 78 yards and turned the ball over twice.
Borgia ran for 129 yards and threw for 148, a total of 277 yards.
Sam Heggemann attempted 25 passes and completed seven for 148 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Tyler Stieffermann attempted one pass on a trick play.
On the ground, Alonzo MacDonald ran 18 times for 64 yards. Heggemann had 11 carries for 41 yards and Stieffermann ran seven times for 24 yards.
Andrew Patton had three catches for 44 yards. Mitchell caught one pass for the 65-yard touchdown.
Stieffermann had one reception for 35 yards. MacDonald had one catch for eight yards and Ryan Kell caught a pass for a five-yard loss.
Defensively, Brady Kleekamp had nine total tackles with one for a loss.
Sam Schmidt made five solo tackles. Gavin Mueller had four solo tackles and one assist.
Wil Heggemann had the other tackle for loss.
“We won’t accept this,” Gildehaus said. “We’ll work harder and get better.”
For Helias, Weaver was 15-20 for 300 yards and four scores.
His top targets were Buschjost, who had five catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns and Warren, who caught four passes for 121 yards and one score.
Week 6
Borgia hits the road for the next two weeks before the home finale against Festus Oct. 18.
This week’s foe is Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival St. Dominic in O’Fallon. These Crusaders (2-3, 1-2) enter the game following a division loss at St. Mary’s last Friday, 33-14.
St. Dominic defeated Tolton Catholic, the only other common foe so far, 50-28, in Week 4.
St. Dominic’s other win was in Week 2 over Orchard Farm, 48-7. The Crusaders lost in Week 1 to St. Charles West, 44-14, and to Cardinal Ritter in Week 3, 53-14.
Gabe Serri quarterbacks St. Dominic and he’s completed 45 of 78 pass attempts for 718 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has run 30 times for 180 yards and one touchdown.
Tyler Mersnick has carried the ball 79 times for 466 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson Overton has 42 carries for 326 yards and four scores.
Through the air, three receivers have over 100 receiving yards. Jackson Dearing is the top target with 10 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns.
Ryan Schwendeman has 10 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown.
Tate Cross has scored twice on his eight receptions for 125 yards.
Mersnick is the tackles leader with 43 to go with a sack and a fumble recovery. Cross has 33 tackles and Luke Thomas has 32 stops. Cross is the interceptions leader with two.