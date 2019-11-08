The Sullivan Lady Eagles one-upped themselves this season.
Sullivan (25-7) finished the 2019 season as the Class 3 state runners-up Saturday in Springfield.
Helias Catholic (26-5) was able to win the Class 3 state title by defeating Sullivan, 3-1, in Saturday’s championship game.
The Lady Eagles reached the finals by virtue of a 10-2 victory Friday against Savannah (19-3) in the semifinals.
Savannah went on to defeat Incarnate Word (18-8) Friday, 5-4, in the third-place game.
For Sullivan, finishing second ties for the program’s best finish. Four times now the Lady Eagles have finished second in the state, previously doing so in 1979, 2003 and 2016.
Sullivan finished third in the state last season.
Helias
Sullivan ace Addison Purvis tossed all six innings in the circle. She allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in the championship game.
Helias used two pitchers, Alexa Rehmeier and Lauren Howell, to hold Sullivan to just one run on four hits.
Rehmeier threw 2.1 innings and allowed no runs on two hits and three walks to go with three strikeouts.
Howell fired 4.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits and no walks, striking out five.
Hannah Cox delivered the only Sullivan run, tagging Howell for a solo home run to left field to lead off the top of the sixth.
Having scored once in the first inning and twice in the fifth, Helias already had a 3-0 lead prior to Cox’s blast.
Purvis, Alyssa Sharp and Madyson Stahl had Sullivan’s other three hits, all singles.
Cox walked twice and Purvis once.
Savannah
The Lady Eagles started putting up runs early Friday in the semifinal round.
Sullivan scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second and two in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead before Savannah managed its first run in the bottom of the fifth.
Sullivan scored four more runs in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Savannah scratched out a final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Purvis delivered another complete game outing in the circle. In seven innings, she struck out 13 batters and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks.
Both of Savannah’s runs came on solo home runs by Kaia Calloway and Tajha Davis.
Sullivan put together 13 hits in the game.
Hanna Johanning doubled twice. Kayla Ulrich, Payton Counts and Kloey Blanton each doubled once.
Sophia Weirich rapped out two singles. Ulrich, Purvis, Cox, Blanton, Sharp, Counts and Stahl each singled once.
Ulrich, Johanning, Blanton and Counts accounted for two runs batted in apiece.
Purvis drove in one.
Counts, Stahl and Grace Glaser all scored twice.
Johanning, Blanton, Hannah Campbell and Alexis Johnson scored once each.
Stahl recorded the game’s only stolen base.
Purvis walked three times. Ulrich received two free passes. Blanton and Counts both walked once.
Kenzie Schopfer pitched all seven innings for Savannah. She allowed 10 runs on 13 hits and seven walks, striking out five.