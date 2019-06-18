Two pitchers, zero hits.
Washington Post 218 Seniors pitchers Nick Helfrich and Quenten Ray combined for a no-hitter Wednesday on the road against St. Clair Post 347 (3-3, 3-3). Post 218 supported its pitchers with 14 runs in the shutout victory.
The win improves Post 218 to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in Ninth District play.
Washington staked the starter Helfrich to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Post 218 added four more runs in the fourth inning and six in the sixth.
“Our team has the ability to score multiple runs in any inning, all up and down the lineup,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “We hit pretty well, so it’s not unusual for us to score four or five in an inning.”
Post 347 did get two base-runners aboard on errors and Garrett Henrichs drew a walk.
“We started off a little shaky defensively and had the jitters, I think, starting off,” Post 347 Manager Gary Land said. “(Post 218) capitalized on it. They’re a good team and hit real well. They’re a mature team (and) we’re a younger team. They found a lot of weaknesses in that and they do a good job.”
Helfrich went five innings, striking out three. A lone baserunner in the second inning was all Helfrich allowed.
“I came out here just trying to locate, keep the fastball down and work the spots when I could,” Helfrich said. “It would have been my first career no-hitter, so you’d like to go the distance, but it’s a long season so you’ve got to get ready.”
Gardner said it was an efficient outing for his starter.
“That’s the kind of thing we expect out of Nick,” he said. “He’s a good quality pitcher. He throws strikes, gets around the zone early and he made them beat the ball on the ground.”
Ray pitched the final inning, walking one and allowing another to reach on an error. He recorded one strikeout.
“That was the plan all along,” Gardner said of the decision to pull Helfrich after five innings. “I’m sure he’s not too disappointed with it either. We’ve got hopefully four games this weekend and we need him to come back this weekend as sharp and rested as he can be.”
St. Clair opposed Helfrich with lefty Wes Hinson. Hinson lasted four innings and was charged with eight runs, five earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out four.
After surrendering four runs in the first inning, Hinson rebounded to hold the score there over the next two frames while only allowing one hit.
“We started off with a few bobbles and we just tried to keep him up,” Land said. “He did a real good job with that. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively. They had us off balance.”
Bailey Smith relieved Hinson in the fifth inning and sat the first three Post 218 batters he faced down in order.
Washington was able to get the offense churning again in the sixth inning however, forcing Smith out of the game after 1.1 innings pitched. He left with six runs allowed on four hits and a walk. Smith notched two strikeouts.
Henrichs closed out the game for St. Clair. He threw the final 0.2 of an inning and gave up no runs on two hits.
Post 218 had the right hitter in the cleanup spot as lefty Brandon Stahlman batted fourth and served as the designated hitter. He finished with a team-leading three hits in the game, a double and two singles, scored twice and collected five runs batted in.
“He was hitting about .900 a few days ago and we decided to put him in the No. 4 hole and see if he could handle it,” Gardner said. “He’s still swinging it well.”
Bryce Mayer and Joe Bauer collected two hits apiece.
Jack Czeschin, Spencer Hunter, Maguire Landwehr, Joe Hackmann, Adam Molitor, Levi Weber and Andrew Bruner each rapped out a hit.
Bauer, Hunter, Landwehr, Mayer and Molitor all had doubles with the remainder of the hits going as singles.
Mayer scored three times. Czeschin and Hackmann both scored twice. Josh Garbs, Hunter, Wil Heggemann, Landwehr and Bauer all added a run.
Landwehr and Bauer both picked up two RBIs. Hunter, Hackmann, Molitor and Weber drove in one run apiece.
Mayer, Heggemann and Hackmann each walked. Garbs reached on a hit by pitch.
Bauer, Czeschin, Hackmann and Heggemann all stole a base.
Post 218 was rained out Wednesday night in a scheduled home game with St. Charles Post 312. Washington is scheduled to host its annual Senior Wood Bat Tournament Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
St. Clair was scheduled to continue Ninth District play against New Haven Post 366 and Sullivan Post 18 Wednesday and Thursday and is next scheduled to play Saturday at Wentzville Post 323 at 4 p.m.