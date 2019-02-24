Over the river and through the woods
To the district basketball tournament we go...
One of the largest basketball districts in the state, in a geographical sense, is scheduled to tip off at Hannibal High School Monday.
The district has six schools from much of the northeastern part of the state. Locally, St. Francis Borgia Regional is at the southern end of the district with Warrenton as its nearest neighbor headed to Hannibal.
The host team also will welcome Kirksville, Moberly and Mexico to its event.
District winners advance to play at Troy Tuesday, March 5. The boys game starts at 6 p.m. with the girls game following. Schools in District 7 are McCluer, St. Charles West, St. Charles, Ft. Zumwalt East, St. Dominic, Orchard Farm and Incarnate Word Academy.
Boys
Host Hannibal is the top seed for the event and has a 16-4 record as of Wednesday.
Hannibal has posed wins over Mexico, Moberly, Kirksville and Warrenton, but lost at Kirksville in a conference game Feb. 1, 65-61.
In other games of note, the Pirates posted wins over Holt and Hickman at the Troy Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational.
Hannibal lost 69-50 in the title game of the Warrenton Winter Classic Jan. 4.
The player to watch is senior guard Dezi Jones, who recently surpassed the 2,000-point career scoring mark.
Borgia is the second seed and enters play at 14-11 following a win Tuesday over Vianney.
Borgia won its own Thanksgiving Tournament and finished second at Washington and fourth at Union.
The Knights have several leaders with senior forwards Will Elbert and Brendan Smith giving the team a size advantage over most competition. Juniors Alex Brinkmann and Trent Strubberg also have come through in the clutch multiple times.
Both Hannibal and Borgia will get byes in the opening round and open play Tuesday. Hannibal plays the Kirksville-Mexico winner at 6 p.m. and Borgia plays the Moberly-Warrenton winner at 9 p.m.
Moberly (13-8) has wins over Mexico, Kirksville and Warrenton. The win over Warrenton was 61-60 in overtime at the Warrenton Tournament.
Braedyn Wetrich is the team’s top scorer at 25.4 points per game. Two other players, Savion Thorpe and Trey Koester, also average double digits in scoring.
Koester leads the team at 8.5 rebounds per game.
Kirksville (13-8 per MSHSAA) is the fourth seed. The Tigers have been up and down this season, losing both games to Moberly and split with Mexico. The Tigers do have a win over Hannibal.
Statistics aren’t available.
Mexico (6-14) is seeded fifth. The Bulldogs split with Kirksville, but lost the other games to Hannibal and Moberly.
The last Mexico win was Jan. 25 over Boonville. Mexico went winless in the Rolla Tournament and lost to Elsberry in the championship of the Mexico Tyronn Lue Tournament of Champions. The Bulldogs won once at the Macon Tournament.
Warrenton (9-15) is the sixth seed. The Warriors lost games to Hannibal and Moberly during the season. Warrenton had a three-game winning streak halted Monday at Washington.
Jake Tonioli averages 19.1 points per game while Sam Toenges is next at 11 points per contest.
Toenges is the top rebounder with 5.6 per contest. Tonioli dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
The tournament starts Monday with Moberly playing Warrenton at 6 p.m. and Kirksville meeting Mexico at 9 p.m.
The Kirksville-Mexico survivor has to come back Tuesday at 6 p.m. to face Hannibal in a semifinal.
The Moberly-Warrenton winner gets Borgia in the 9 p.m. game Tuesday.
The championship will be Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Borgia (10-13) was voted the top seed on the girls side while Moberly (14-8) gets the other first-round bye.
Stacia Houlihan’s Lady Knights have had some successes this season. Borgia won its own tournament by beating Rockwood Summit. The Lady Knights finished second at Sullivan and sixth at Union.
Other wins of note include Pacific and a split with Union.
Sophomore Avery Lackey, the Borgia Tournament MVP, leads the team in scoring with 13 points per game and has 7.6 rebounds per contest. She also averages 3.1 blocked shots, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Senior Grace Gettemeier is the top outside shooting threat at 12.4 points per game. She controls the team’s tempo and she made each of the all-tournament teams this season.
Moberly (14-8) is the second seed. The Lady Spartans have split with Hannibal, Kirksville and Mexico and lost to Warrenton.
The Lady Spartans won the consolation title at the Warrenton Tournament and went 1-1 at the Macon Tournament. Moberly defeated Washington, the only area team it played, at Warrenton.
Statistics were not available.
Host Hannibal (10-10) is seeded third. The Lady Pirates went 2-1 against Moberly and also swept Kirksville. Hannibal has at least one win over Mexico.
Hannibal finished fourth at the Warrenton Tournament, beating Moberly and Wentzville Liberty while losing to Francis Howell North.
Warrenton (10-12) is the fourth seed. The Lady Warriors were 5-2 as of this story in the GAC North, tied for second behind St. Charles.
The Lady Warriors finished sixth in the Washington Tournament.
Brooke Smith is the team’s top scorer at 11.6 points per game and Allison Tonioli is next at 9.8. Tonioli also is the top rebounder with five caroms per contest.
Mexico (9-11) pulled in the fifth seed.
Mexico did sweep Hannibal this season. Statistics, like many of the other schools in the district, were not available as of deadline.
Kirksville (3-20) rounds out the field with the sixth seed. The wins have come against Fulton, Moberly and Mexico.
Again, statistics are not available.