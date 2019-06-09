A total of three runs separated Pacific Post 320 and Hannibal Post 55 in last Friday’s doubleheader.
Post 55 (6-0, 2-0) won both contests, 2-1 and 6-4, to sweep Post 320 (2-4, 2-3) in Ninth District play.
“Against Hannibal on Friday we battled hard,” Post 320 Manager Phil Gilcrease said. “Tanner Biedenstein threw a great game and we had our chances but couldn’t secure a victory. The next game we blew a three-run lead and fell short again.”
First Game
Biedenstein pitched the complete game for Post 320 to start off the doubleheader. He allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Hannibal scored once in the second inning and once in the sixth.
Pacific got its run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Dylan Myers singled to drive in Trevor Klund.
Tyler Anderson, Jack Meyer, Carter Myers, Biedenstein and Faolin Kreienkamp all singled.
Klund walked twice. Dylan Myers, Andrew Payne and Jayden Mach each walked once.
Second Game
Pacific struck early in the second game with three runs in the first inning.
Hannibal got two runs back in the third inning and Pacific scored once more in the fourth.
Hannibal tied the game with two runs in the fifth inning and scored one run in each of the last two frames.
Anderson singled twice, walked twice and scored twice.
Kreienkamp tripled and was hit by a pitch. Klund singled, walked and was hit by a pitch with one RBI.
Weston Kulick walked twice. Meyer, Stephen Loeffel and Simpson all reached on walks.
Loeffel, Simpson and Kulick each drove in a run.
Meyer and Payne both scored once.
Loeffel started the game on the mound. He threw 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.
Sam Knotts pitched the next 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one strikeout.
Corben Savory recorded two outs on the mound. He walked two batters and surrendered an unearned run.
Dylan Myers closed out the game in the final two innings. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk, striking out two.