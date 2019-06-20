The Hannibal Post 55 Freshmen slugged their way to two wins Friday.
Post 55 (7-2) picked up two Ninth District wins in a doubleheader at Pacific Post 402 (0-10), 21-2 and 20-3.
Hannibal collected a combined 36 hits between the two games.
First Game
Hannibal started with two runs in the first inning and went on to add four runs in the second, two in the third, seven in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Post 402 got both of its runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Zane Bartley and Dominic Calvin each had a hit for Post 402 in the contest.
Aaryn Curry, Jordan Williams, Lucas Willer and Thomas Gibbs all walked.
Gibbs and Calvin scored the two runs. Bartley was credited with a run batted in.
On the mound, Bartley pitched the first three innings, striking out three.
Jacob Devoto pitched 1.2 innings and struck out two.
Michael Gregory recorded the final out on one pitch.
Second Game
Hannibal jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first inning of the rematch, adding three more runs in the second and seven in the fourth.
Post 402 scored twice in the fourth inning and once in the fifth.
Gibbs had the only Pacific hit in the contest, a single, and scored a run.
Bartley and Willer both scored once.
Bartley walked three times. Curry walked twice. Willer and Chase Fievet both received a free pass.
Gibbs and Bartley each stole a base.
Curry pitched three innings and struck out one.
Fievet pitched 0.2 of an inning and Willer got the last out on the mound.
Post 402 was scheduled to host Sullivan Post 18 Tuesday in a doubleheader and will next play Wednesday at Washington Post 218 at 8:30 p.m.