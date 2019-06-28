Advantage Hannibal.
Post 55 swept Washington Post 218 Sunday in a Freshman Legion doubleheader of teams sitting near the top of the Ninth District standings.
With the 4-3 and 10-5 wins, Hannibal moved to 9-2 overall and in the district, tied with Union Post 297 (16-7-2, 9-2).
Post 218 (16-6, 9-4) dropped to fourth in the league standings with the losses with Pacific Post 320 (11-3, 9-3) holding down third place.
Washington and Pacific play Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. It’s Washington’s final regular season game.
“The games in Hannibal didn’t go so good,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said.
First Game
In Sunday’s opener at Hannibal, the host team scored once in the bottom of the first. Washington tied it in the second, but Post 55 added two more runs in the bottom of that inning. Washington scored a run in the third and tied it in the top of the seventh, but Hannibal won it in the bottom of that frame.
Kopmann said mistakes cost his team in the game.
“Our pitchers deserved a better outcome,” Kopmann said. “Owen Struckhoff started and Weston Meyer pitched two innings. Our defense has to be better. We committed five errors. The errors really put extra pressure on our pitchers by putting extra base runners on base and making them throw extra pitches. We are not good enough to give teams extra outs.”
Each team had eight hits. Washington made five errors to Hannibal’s two.
“We also need to hit better with runners in scoring position,” Kopmann said. “We left the bases loaded three times, twice with less than two outs and didn’t score. We stranded 11 runners.”
Owen Struckhoff got the start and went five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out seven.
Weston Meyer took the decision. Over 1.2 innings, he allowed an unearned run on two hits and one walk.
Lucas Newhouse, Cody Vondera and Scott Gross each had two hits. Vondera doubled.
Luke Kleekamp and Morgan Copeland had one hit apiece.
Zach Mort, Kleekamp and Copeland walked. Kleekamp was hit by two pitches. Mitchell Meyer was hit by one pitch.
Copeland, Gross, Kleekamp and Gavin Matchell stole bases.
Newhouse, Matchell and Kleekamp scored the runs. Mort and Copeland had RBIs.
Keaton Pantaleo started for Hannibal, going three innings while allowing two runs on five hits, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Spencer Whetstone was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing an unearned run on four hits and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Jackson Jung and Cayden Graham had three hits apiece. Tyler Hardy and Whetstone each had two hits. Whetstone doubled.
Jung stole two bases and Whetstone added one.
Hunter Scrogin was hit by a pitch.
Second Game
Washington was the home team in the second game and the teams found their bats early in the contest.
Hannibal jumped on top with six runs in the top of the opening frame and that proved to be enough for the win.
Washington chipped back with two runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the third.
Hannibal added two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to win it.
“The second game didn’t start out very good, giving up six runs in the first and losing 10-5,” Kopmann said. “Once again, the defense let us down committing several miscues in the first. It wasn’t Drew Bunge’s best start but he had to get extra outs, Mitchell Meyer and Luke Kleekamp came in and both threw well. We committed five errors again and that makes it really tough on the pitchers. When we play good defense we can play with anyone.”
Washington outhit Hannibal in the game, 10-7, but made five errors to three for Hannibal.
Each side drew four walks.
Drew Bunge started for Post 218 and went three innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. Bunge took the loss.
Mitchell Meyer followed, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Kleekamp threw the final two innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and one walk. He struck out one.
Mort, Vondera, Kleekamp and Kabren Koelling each had two hits. Struckhoff and Jacob Baldwin added one hit apiece.
Newhouse, Mitchell Meyer, Vondera and Koelling walked.
Matchell and Mort were hit by pitches.
Vondera stole two bases. Gross, Koelling, Matchell and Newhouse each had one steal.
Mort, Mitchell Meyer, Vondera, Gross and Kleekamp scored the Post 218 runs.
Mort, Struckhoff and Kleekamp recorded RBIs.
For Hannibal, Hardy earned the win, pitching the first four innings. He allowed five runs (two earned) on 10 hits, two walks and two hit batters. Hardy struck out four.
Jung got the save, going three innings while allowing one hit and two walks.
Jung, Jack Schwartz and Cameron Hampton each had two hits. Keaton Pantaleo tripled and Kameron Foust doubled.
Hardy, Jung, Chase Haner, Graham and Whetstone each singled.
Schwartz drove in four runs. Haner scored three times.