Hannibal Post 55 rallied for two big innings Tuesday to end the season for the Union Post 297 Juniors.
Hannibal defeated Union (17-8) in the Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament losers’ bracket, 13-7. Union finished fourth in the event while Hannibal was third, losing to host Washington Post 218 Wednesday.
Union scored first, pushing a run across the plate in the bottom of the opening inning. But that’s when things started to change.
Hannibal got its first big inning, scoring four times in the top of the second. Union cut it to 4-3 in the bottom of the inning.
It still was 4-3 when Hannibal got its next big inning, scoring seven times in the top of the fourth. Union scored once in the bottom of that inning and it was 12-4.
In the fifth, Hannibal scored once and Union added a run. Each side scored once in the sixth.
On a balmy night, Hannibal outhit Union in the game, 14-10. Union made four errors to Hannibal’s two.
Will Beckman started for Union and he went 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Union then switched to Isaiah Hoelscher and he went two innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on three hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out five.
Mason Bailey pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Braysen Douglas was the winner, throwing four innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Drake Dudley pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on two hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Offensively, Bailey, Jude Tenny and Coleton Anderson had two hits apiece. Dylan McLone doubled. Hayden Schiller, Hoelscher and Canyon Terrill singled.
Rylee Arts walked twice. Anderson, Blake Borgmann, Schiller, Nathan Bagley and Terrill walked once.
Borgmann was hit by a pair of pitches. Schiller also was hit by a pitch.
Tenny, Anderson and Bagley stole bases.
Tenny scored three runs, including one on a “Little League home run” after he bunted and circled the bases on errors.
Bailey, Wyatt Sherman, Bagley and Terrill each scored once.
McLone had two RBIs. Tenny, Anderson, Schiller and Terrill each drove in one run.
For Hannibal, Dudley, Gary Culp, Mason Tharp, Caleb Young, Brody Lehenbauer and Douglas each had two hits. Charlie Culp and Chance Lovett had one hit apiece.
Gary Culp and Douglas tripled. Charlie Culp and Douglas doubled.
Charlie Culp and Douglas walked twice. Gary Culp, Lehenbauer, Garrett Lillard and LaTrell Wright walked once.
Gary Culp and Tharp were hit by pitches. Dudley stole two bases.
Douglas added a sacrifice fly.
Dudley, Gary Culp, Charlie Culp, Lehenbauer and Douglas scored twice. Tharp, Young and Lovett scored once.
Gary Culp and Douglas drove in two runs apiece. Dudley, Young, Lehenbauer and Lovett had one RBI apiece.