Can a season start any better?
Joe Hackmann threw a five-inning no-hitter Saturday afternoon at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium as the Washington Post 218 Seniors rolled past the Rod’s Sports A’s of Blue Springs, 9-0.
The game was part of the Jimmy Glenn/Sedalia Post 642 Travelers Tournament and lasted five innings due to the event’s run rule.
“That, by far, was the best game we had all weekend,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “He pitched great. I think that even though he threw a no-hitter, he could have thrown a perfect game. He didn’t miss much.”
Hackmann threw 86 pitches with 53 going for strikes. He allowed four walks and struck out three A’s.
Washington allowed Hackmann to pitch with a lead throughout for much of the game after scoring a run in the bottom of the first.
Post 218 added three runs in the third and five in the fourth.
Jack Czeschin, Spencer Hunter and Maguire Landwehr led the hit parade, contributing two hits apiece.
Czeschin tripled while Hunter doubled.
Bryce Mayer and Quinton Poepsel had one hit each.
Washington drew five walks with Tyler Glosemeyer leading the way with two. Czeschin, Hackmann and Joe Bauer each walked once.
Mayer added a sacrifice fly.
Czeschin, Glosemeyer and Mayer stole bases.
Czeschin scored three runs. Hunter and Glosemeyer scored twice. Mayer and Bauer scored once.
Mayer drove in three runs. Hunter and Landwehr each had two RBIs. Czeschin added one RBI.
The A’s used three pitchers with Christian Garcia starting and going 2.2 innings. He allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two.
Jake Reed got a pair of outs, allowing three runs on one hit and three walks.
Bryce Perdieu got the final two outs, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out one.
Cade Bissell, Colter Nelson and Sam Carlson walked for the A’s. Bissell stole a base.