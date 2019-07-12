No Blue Jay had more innings pitcher or more hits at the plate than Joe Hackmann.
The Washington junior tied for the team lead with 22 hits and posted a 4-4 record with a 3.10 earned run average on the mound this season. He was selected as a second team utility player in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central’s postseason awards.
Members of the first team included:
• Wentzville Liberty senior pitcher Chase Hoeber;
• Timberland senior pitcher Braden Burcham;
• Ft. Zumwalt South senior pitcher Zach Robinson;
• Zumwalt South sophomore catcher Logan Reidelberger;
• Timberland senior infielder Dylan Berhorst;
• Ft. Zumwalt North senior infielder Ryan Frazier;
• Ft. Zumwalt East senior infielder Tyler Ferguson;
• Zumwalt South senior infielder Grant Stephens;
• Liberty senior infielder Chase Mitchell;
• Zumwalt North senior outfielder Noah Mueller;
• Liberty senior outfielder Chase Kregman;
• Timberland junior outfielder Austin Neskas;
• Zumwalt East senior outfielder Derick Reno;
• Timberland senior utility player Tyler Bastunas; and
• Zumwalt South junior designated hitter Dain Wilson.
Bastunas and Kregman were chosen to split Player of the Year honors.
Timberland Head Coach Jason Theodorakos and Liberty Head Coach Nick Clements were selected as Co-Coaches of the Year.
Members of the All-Conference second team include:
• Liberty senior pitcher Carter McCain;
• Zumwalt South senior pitcher Blake Lawson;
• Liberty senior catcher Luke Paulus;
• Zumwalt North senior infielder Jimmy Schaeffer;
• Liberty senior infielder Jake Ardrey;
• Zumwalt Sotuh sophomore infielder Jacob Steele;
• Zumwalt East senior infielder Nick Kaufmann;
• Zumwalt South senior infielder Riley Stephens;
• Liberty senior outfielder Brady Voss;
• Timberland senior outfielder Justin Dietiker;
• Zumwalt East junior outfielder Jared Kuchta;
• Zumwalt South senior outfielder RJ Keen;
• Hackmann; and
• Liberty senior designated hitter Joe McLaughlin.